Frisco Fighters 45-34 over Spokane Shock

– Behind a mighty defensive effort, the Fighters turned Spokane away fromCenter Saturday evening, defeating the Shock by a 45-34 score.

On consecutive stands to start the game, interceptions by relative newcomer DaMarcus Wilson and Cameron Hilton led to Fighter touchdowns. In the second quarter, newly-signed linebacker Tre Harvey jumped in front of Shock quarterback Marcus McDade’s pass and walked it in for a score.

Also in the second stanza, defensive lineman Charles Williams notched his league-best eight sack of the season, capturing McDade for a safety. He later earned his ninth sack of the season.

Before the curtain closed on the half, Malik Henry’s third touchdown pass and a subsequent PAT and deuce by kicker Kristov Martinez widened the Fighters’ lead to 38-14.

Despite the visitors outscoring Frisco by two touchdowns in the second half, the heat was never turned up on Frisco. With this victory, the Fighters clinched a home playoff game. The team has two games left in the regular season and returns to Comerica Center next Saturday night as the IFL Game of the Week against the Green Bay Blizzard.