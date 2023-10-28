Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – October 28 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPNU

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4, 1-2 American)

SMU Mustangs (5-2, 3-0 American)



The Mustangs has been playing some solid football over their last 5 games. They have recorded 4 wins in that span with victories over Temple, ECU, Charlotte and Prairie View. Their only loss during this run was against TCU on the road in Ft. Worth. A win this weekend will have the Mustangs bowl eligible and that’s a good thing for their program. Let’s take a look at this week’s home game against Tulsa.



Why you should watch this game

It’s the first game of the day and SMU needs this win to get an automatic bowl bid this season. The bowl games help with recruitment, notoriety and a huge payoff for the school’s athletic program.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have a long list of things to do before next week’s cold snap invades the Metroplex. PSA – Have you winterized your house?



Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa is a decent team that no one knows about. They are sitting in the middle of the conference looking for a way to get to six wins in order to play in a bowl game this season. Quarterback Cardell Williams is a pretty good kid that’s listed as a dual-threat player. He has 1056 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also has 2 rushing touchdowns recorded this season, keep in mind that he’s only a freshman. Keep an eye on wide out Devan Williams. He’s dangerous in the slot.



SMU Mustangs

Quarterback Preston Stone has a chance to get the Ponies into a bowl game with a win at home. He has 1767 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Running back Jaylan Knighton is a tough runner that carries the ball between the tackles and catch passes out of the backfield. He will be the x-factor for the Mustangs on offense this week. He has 422 rushing yards on 77 carries with 3 touchdowns. They will need to get him the ball early and often.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 94.9% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking SMU by 13 in this one. This should be an easy win for the Ponies!



Final Score

Mustangs – 43

Golden Hurricane – 30