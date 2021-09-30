Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cincinnati Bengals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cincinnati Bengals

Thursday – September 30 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NFL

Paul Brown Stadium – Cincinnati, OH



Records Before the Game

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3, 0-1 Away)

Cincinnati Bengals (2-1, 1-0 Home)



One would think that these two teams are cellar dwellers. Believe it or not, both of these teams are young and talented and haven’t truly meshed yet as a team. Both teams have two capable quarterbacks that could be the face of the NFL in the next four to five years. One would think that this game isn’t worth watching, but I beg to differ. Let’s take a look at this AFC Thursday night match up of two of the leagues youngest teams.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s a school night and it’s your turn to help the kids with homework. Algebra is a very difficult subject especially when you don’t know the fundamentals of it. The solution… Google all of the questions and Google will give you the answers!



Jacksonville Jaguars

When the organization hires a new coach and picks the number one quarterback in the draft. Their first season together becomes a learning curve for the future. Especially when the general manager gets rid of last year’s starting quarterback right before the start of the season. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has taken the reigns in Jacksonville and he’s learning by fire. He has passed for 669 yards on 118 attempts with 5 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. The team’s running game is null and void, but first year head coach Urban Meyer will find a way to get this team on track. Defense will be key for this game plain and simple.



Cincinnati Bengals

Second year quarterback Joe Burrow started the season hot last year before being knock out for the season. This kid has all the answers for the Bengals entering into his second year as the teams signal caller. He has weapons on the offense. Running back Joe Mixon and wide out Jamar Chase (whom he played with it college) are making some noise in their conference. The Bengals offense is averaging 22 points a game while the defense is giving up 18 points on that side of the ball. The Jaguars defense is giving up 30 points per game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bengals with a 69.2% chance to win at home. The over/under is 46, so take the under in this one. I could be wrong, but I’m taking the Bengals by 10!



Final Score

Bengals – 23

Jaguars – 13