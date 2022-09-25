Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Monday – September 26 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (1-1, 1-1 Away)

New York Giants (2-0, 1-0 Home)



Dallas is currently sitting in 2nd place in the NFC East while the Eagles and Giants are tied for 1st place. This game will come down to how well the defenses play in the latter parts of the 4th quarter. Both defenses are giving up 18 points on the defense per game, while Dallas is averaging 11.5 points on offense and the Giants are averaging 20. Let’s take a closer look at the Cowboys on the road this week in New York.



Dallas Offensive Questions

Last week I shared that I was concerned about the Dallas offense. I was surprised to see Dallas establish the run and allowed the two-headed monster of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard at running back to punish the Bengals defense. And then … the Cowboys got away from the plan and started throwing the ball. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore started reverting back to the offense that didn’t work last season. Kellen, please RUN THE BALL MAN!



Dallas Cowboys

Dallas is on the road and needs a win against the NY Giants and take a closer step in gaining footing in the NFC East. This rivalry game will be in prime time for the world to see. Dallas has Cooper Rush under center and he’s gaining confidence running the Cowboys offense. He has 299 passing yards and 1 touchdown on the season. The Cowboys strength on offense is the running backs Elliott and Pollard. Keep an eye on the Cowboys tight ends, they are the chain movers for the team. The run will set up the passing game this week.



New York Giants

The Giants have been quietly playing good football. The Giants offense will be led by quarterback Daniel Jones who has 364 passing yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Running back Saquon Barkley is 2nd in the NFL with 236 yards on the ground. He’s averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Keeping him bottled up will be the key for Dallas Monday night.



Prediction

Dallas is the underdog this week on the road. Remember ESPN had them with a 17.1% chance of winning last week at home. Well, this week ESPN has the Giants with a 55.9% chance of winning at home. I think Dallas being the underdog is good for this team. The over/under is 39.0, so take the over! I’m taking Dallas by 10!



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Giants – 20