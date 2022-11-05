|C/ATT
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|QBR
|Behren Morton
|7/10
|79
|7.9
|1
|0
|34.6
|Tyler Shough
|9/22
|78
|3.5
|1
|1
|17.5
|TEAM
|16/32
|157
|4.9
|2
|1
|—
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|Cam’Ron Valdez
|3
|71
|23.7
|0
|38
|Tahj Brooks
|10
|59
|5.9
|0
|21
|SaRodorick Thompson
|8
|46
|5.8
|0
|24
|Tyler Shough
|7
|9
|1.3
|1
|7
|Nehemiah Martinez I
|1
|6
|6.0
|0
|6
|Donovan Smith
|4
|6
|1.5
|0
|5
|Behren Morton
|6
|-2
|-0.3
|0
|4
|TEAM
|39
|195
|5.0
|1
|38
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|Kendre Miller
|21
|158
|7.5
|1
|50
|Emari Demercado
|11
|43
|3.9
|0
|15
|Emani Bailey
|4
|31
|7.8
|0
|20
|Max Duggan
|12
|6
|0.5
|0
|9
|Team
|3
|-4
|-1.3
|0
|0
|TEAM
|51
|234
|4.6
|1
|50
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|Jerand Bradley
|2
|54
|27.0
|1
|47
|J.J. Sparkman
|3
|46
|15.3
|1
|33
|Myles Price
|2
|14
|7.0
|0
|13
|Brady Boyd
|2
|12
|6.0
|0
|7
|SaRodorick Thompson
|3
|10
|3.3
|0
|9
|Tahj Brooks
|1
|7
|7.0
|0
|7
|Loic Fouonji
|1
|7
|7.0
|0
|7
|Xavier White
|2
|7
|3.5
|0
|4
|TEAM
|16
|157
|9.8
|2
|47
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|Taye Barber
|3
|62
|20.7
|0
|30
|Savion Williams
|1
|38
|38.0
|0
|38
|Derius Davis
|3
|36
|12.0
|1
|23
|Gunnar Henderson
|1
|20
|20.0
|0
|20
|Emari Demercado
|1
|16
|16.0
|1
|16
|Blair Conwright
|1
|13
|13.0
|0
|13
|Kendre Miller
|1
|5
|5.0
|0
|5
|Jordan Hudson
|1
|5
|5.0
|0
|5
|TEAM
|12
|195
|16.3
|2
|38
|FUM
|LOST
|REC
|No TCU Fumbles
|tackles
|misc
|TOT
|SOLO
|SACKS
|TFL
|PD
|QB HUR
|TD
|Krishon Merriweather
|11
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|9
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kosi Eldridge
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marquis Waters
|8
|4
|0
|1.5
|1
|0
|0
|Tyree Wilson
|8
|4
|0.5
|2.5
|0
|1
|0
|Jesiah Pierre
|5
|1
|1.5
|2.5
|0
|1
|0
|Reggie Pearson Jr.
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaylon Hutchings
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Malik Dunlap
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Joseph Adedire
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vidal Scott
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rayshad Williams
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tyler Owens
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacob Rodriguez
|2
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|Patrick Curley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tony Bradford Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trent Low
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tyrique Matthews
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kobee Minor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Isaac Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|77
|41
|4
|10
|2
|2
|0
|tackles
|misc
|TOT
|SOLO
|SACKS
|TFL
|PD
|QB HUR
|TD
|Johnny Hodges
|8
|2
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|Namdi Obiazor
|7
|5
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|Jamoi Hodge
|6
|3
|0
|1.5
|0
|1
|0
|Shadrach Banks
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mark Perry
|5
|2
|0
|0.5
|1
|0
|0
|Millard Bradford
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dee Winters
|4
|3
|2
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|Josh Newton
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bud Clark
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Terrell Cooper
|4
|1
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|Abraham Camara
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Dylan Horton
|3
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|1
|0
|Trent Battle
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tymon Mitchell
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josh Foster
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaionte McMillan
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caleb Fox
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|George Ellis III
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Zach Marcheselli
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chase Curtis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lwal Uguak
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|Derius Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|73
|39
|4
|9
|8
|2
|1
|INT
|YDS
|TD
|No Texas Tech Interceptions
Scoring Summary
|first Quarter
|TTU
|TCU
|
TD
13:20
Derius Davis 82 Yd Punt Return (Griffin Kell Kick)
3 plays, 3 yards, 1:40
|0
|7
|
TD
5:13
Jerand Bradley 47 Yd pass from Behren Morton (Trey Wolff Kick)
3 plays, 80 yards, 0:41
|7
|7
|
FG
0:00
Trey Wolff 29 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 43 yards, 3:28
|10
|7
|second Quarter
|TTU
|TCU
|
FG
11:58
Griffin Kell 40 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 47 yards, 3:02
|10
|10
|
FG
0:09
Griffin Kell 30 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 71 yards, 3:55
|10
|13
|third Quarter
|TTU
|TCU
|
TD
8:38
J.J. Sparkman 33 Yd pass from Tyler Shough (Trey Wolff Kick)
9 plays, 77 yards, 2:36
|17
|13
|fourth Quarter
|TTU
|TCU
|
TD
13:25
Kendre Miller 2 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick)
10 plays, 81 yards, 4:12
|17
|20
|
TD
10:53
Derius Davis 23 Yd pass from Max Duggan (Griffin Kell Kick)
3 plays, 34 yards, 1:28
|17
|27
|
TD
5:46
Emari Demercado 16 Yd pass from Max Duggan (Griffin Kell Kick)
6 plays, 45 yards, 3:42
|17
|34
|
TD
1:46
Tyler Shough 3 Yd Run (Trey Wolff Kick)
7 plays, 96 yards, 1:48
|24
|34