Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

Thursday – September 28 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI



Records Before the Game

Detroit Lions (2-1, 1-0 Away)

Green Bay Packers (2-1, 1-0 Home)



This will be one of the more interesting games to start the season. The Lions are heading into Wisconsin to face the Packers. A season and a half ago, the Lions would’ve played well in the first half and then just vanished. These Lions are for real! Green Bay is an organization that has turned the team over to young talented QB Jordan Love. This game will be one that everyone will tune into for.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see the Lions beat up on the Packers for a change. No Aaron Rodgers so the Lions have a chance, even with Rogers under center unless Love conjures up some magic like he did last week.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The league is forcing everyone to get Prime Video to watch Thursday Night Football. Man, having to pay to watch sucks on all levels!



Detroit Lions

“These aren’t your daddy’s Lions”! The Lions are 2-1 and could easily be 3-0. Their loss to the Seahawks could have been another win if things went their way. Over the past umpteen years, the Lions have all but sucked until Head coach Dan Campbell took charge of the team. First thing that happened was the Jared Goff/Matthew Stafford trade which paved for a fresh start under a new regime in Detroit. The team is averaging 384.7 yards on offense while the defense is giving up 323.7. The x-factor for the Lions to get a win will be the defense! Keep an eye on those linebackers during this game.



Green Bay Packers

Quarterback Jordan Love has been waiting for 3 years to take the reins in Green Bay. Over the past 3 games he has passed for 655 yards with 7 touchdowns and 1 interception. His play has lifted this team past expectations without Aaron Rodgers. I’m excited to see someone else get a chance to prove that they can play in Green Bay, but Rodger’s shadow will remain. Starting running back Aaron Jones probably won’t play with his hamstring woes. Back up AJ Dillon will need to get at least 15 touches in the first half to establish the ground game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Lions with a 53.7% chance of winning on the road in Lambeau. Hey! I’m taking the Lions by 13! Who cares what people think! The Lions are good!



Final Score

Lions – 27

Packers – 14