TCU women’s basketball new look roster battles hard for a win over UCF

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The roller coaster continues for TCU women’s basketball.

win the first 14 games

lose the next 4 games in conference

lose your top 3 scorers to injury

forfeit 2 straight games (not enough healthy players)

hold open tryouts, add 4 girls not on any ones basketball roster in 2024

beat UCF 66-60

How do you go through the last few weeks and still come back to beat UCF? Attribute it to a coach that understands his players and players that won’t give up. He puts his team in position to win every game. First year TCU coach Mark Campbell has taken a team of young players and established players through the portal and built a program and a culture that his team supports and thrives in. Many talented teams in the Big 12 and we’ll see if the new look Frogs can keep on winning.

1 2 3 4 UCF 15 16 19 10 60 TCU 27 6 18 15 66

Team Stats

FG 21-49 24-54 Field Goal % 42.9 44.4 3PT 3-14 8-25 Three Point % 21.4 32.0 FT 15-18 10-12 Free Throw % 83.3 83.3 Rebounds 34 28 Offensive Rebounds 11 8 Defensive Rebounds 23 20 Assists 12 19 Steals 8 7 Blocks 5 2 Total Turnovers 22 15 Points Off Turnovers 21 28 Fast Break Points 14 10 Points in Paint 26 32 Fouls 15 18 Technical Fouls 1 0 Largest Lead 5 16

Team Notes