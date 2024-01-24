News Ticker

TCU women’s basketball new look roster battles hard for a win over UCF

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The roller coaster continues for TCU women’s basketball. 

  • win the first 14 games
  • lose the next 4 games in conference
  • lose your top 3 scorers to injury
  • forfeit 2 straight games (not enough healthy players)
  • hold open tryouts, add 4 girls not on any ones basketball roster in 2024
  • beat UCF 66-60

How do you go through the last few weeks and still come back to beat UCF? Attribute it to a coach that understands his players and players that won’t give up. He puts his team in position to win every game.  First year TCU coach Mark Campbell has taken a team of young players and established players through the portal and built a program and a culture that his team supports and thrives in. Many talented teams in the Big 12 and we’ll see if the new look Frogs can keep on winning.

  1 2 3 4
UCF 15 16 19 10 60
TCU 27 6 18 15 66

Team Stats

 
FG 21-49 24-54
Field Goal % 42.9 44.4
3PT 3-14 8-25
Three Point % 21.4 32.0
FT 15-18 10-12
Free Throw % 83.3 83.3
Rebounds 34 28
Offensive Rebounds 11 8
Defensive Rebounds 23 20
Assists 12 19
Steals 8 7
Blocks 5 2
Total Turnovers 22 15
Points Off Turnovers 21 28
Fast Break Points 14 10
Points in Paint 26 32
Fouls 15 18
Technical Fouls 1 0
Largest Lead 5 16

Team Notes

  • TCU deployed its sixth unique starting lineup of the season, rolling out a quintet comprised of Emma-Nnopu, Flores, Jovanovic, Manumaleuga and Roberson.
  • TCU enjoyed two 7-0 runs in the first quarter.
  • UCF became the 14th opponent TCU had kept at-or-below 25 percent from distance.
  • The Horned Frogs’ 27 points in the opening frame matched their highest scoring output in the first quarter this season.
  • TCU scored 32 points in the paint to the Knights’ 26.
  • TCU assisted on 79 percent (19-24) of its field goals, signifying the eighth time it has been credited with an assist on at least 75 percent of its makes from the field in a game.
  • The Horned Frogs have now had four players score in double figures in eight games.
  • TCU is now one victory away from doubling its win total from last season.

