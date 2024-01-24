TCU women’s basketball new look roster battles hard for a win over UCF

The roller coaster continues for TCU women’s basketball.
- win the first 14 games
- lose the next 4 games in conference
- lose your top 3 scorers to injury
- forfeit 2 straight games (not enough healthy players)
- hold open tryouts, add 4 girls not on any ones basketball roster in 2024
- beat UCF 66-60
How do you go through the last few weeks and still come back to beat UCF? Attribute it to a coach that understands his players and players that won’t give up. He puts his team in position to win every game. First year TCU coach Mark Campbell has taken a team of young players and established players through the portal and built a program and a culture that his team supports and thrives in. Many talented teams in the Big 12 and we’ll see if the new look Frogs can keep on winning.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|15
|16
|19
|10
|60
|27
|6
|18
|15
|66
Team Stats
|FG
|21-49
|24-54
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|44.4
|3PT
|3-14
|8-25
|Three Point %
|21.4
|32.0
|FT
|15-18
|10-12
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|83.3
|Rebounds
|34
|28
|Offensive Rebounds
|11
|8
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|20
|Assists
|12
|19
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Total Turnovers
|22
|15
|Points Off Turnovers
|21
|28
|Fast Break Points
|14
|10
|Points in Paint
|26
|32
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technical Fouls
|1
|0
|Largest Lead
|5
|16
Team Notes
- TCU deployed its sixth unique starting lineup of the season, rolling out a quintet comprised of Emma-Nnopu, Flores, Jovanovic, Manumaleuga and Roberson.
- TCU enjoyed two 7-0 runs in the first quarter.
- UCF became the 14th opponent TCU had kept at-or-below 25 percent from distance.
- The Horned Frogs’ 27 points in the opening frame matched their highest scoring output in the first quarter this season.
- TCU scored 32 points in the paint to the Knights’ 26.
- TCU assisted on 79 percent (19-24) of its field goals, signifying the eighth time it has been credited with an assist on at least 75 percent of its makes from the field in a game.
- The Horned Frogs have now had four players score in double figures in eight games.
- TCU is now one victory away from doubling its win total from last season.