AFC Championship Preview: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday – January 28 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD



Records Before the Game

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6, 6-2 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (13-4, 6-3 Home)



Let’s face it! The winner of this game will win the Super Bowl this season. The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champs and in order for them to repeat they will need to get past the Baltimore Ravens at home. Here’s the key for this game: the Chiefs have the number 1 scoring offense while the Ravens defense is the best overall defense in the league. It’s number 1 versus number 1 in this game. Defense wins championships, but whoever scores the most points win! What a conundrum! This game will come down to how well each quarterback plays without turning the ball over. Let’s take a closer look at this year’s AFC Championship in Baltimore.



Pay attention to the game inside of the game

If you are truly a football fanatic you know how to watch football. The Chiefs will exploit the middle of the field with timely passes to TE Travis Kelce and wide out Rashee Rice. The Ravens will use quarterback Lamar Jackson’s legs to extend plays by moving him outside of the pocket to get the ball down the field. Remember you read it here first!



What’s on the menu

Kansas City Chiefs

This is the Chiefs invitational! The Chiefs have pretty much handled AFC teams for the past 6 years. Last week the Chiefs went on the road and beat the Bills in Orchard Park by 3 points. The leader of the pack is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. His play alone will lift his team when they are in dire straits. Keep an eye on Mahomes when the Chiefs fall behind the sticks. It seems that he has the uncanny ability to change the laws of physics to his own advantage. Pundits and fans are often left with their mouths agape. He will be the x-factor for the Chiefs. Players to watch: RB Isiah Pacheco, TE Travis Kelce, WR Rashee Rice, LB Nick Bolton and DT Chris Jones.



Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are ready to take the next step. They have the talent to get past the Chiefs this year. They just have to put it together and execute their game plan. The defense for the Ravens has been stingy over the past 5 games giving up an average of 12 points per contest. It all starts with the Ravens defensive line racking up 11 sacks in 3 games. The defense will get after Mahomes from the first down played in this one. On the offensive end, QB Lamar Jackson can change the game with his arm and his legs. He will be the x-factor for the Ravens in this one. Players to watch: RB Gus Edwards, WR Zay Flowers, LB Roquan Smith and WR Odell Beckham, Jr.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 63.6% chance of winning at home and claiming the AFC title. The over/under is 44.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Ravens by 8!



Final Score

Ravens – 39

Chiefs – 31