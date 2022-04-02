Fighters start strong, beat Tuscon 56-34

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Fighters screamed out to a 29-0 lead and wound up notching a 56-34 victory as they rang in their home slate against the Tucson Sugar Skulls Friday night.



Much like last week, Frisco hurried to the higher ground. Tailback Justin Rankin wheeled into the endzone from six yards out on the game’s third play from scrimmage. Then, Tucson (1-1) fumbled on the ensuing kick return.



Blake Sims – starting behind center for the second time in a row – capitalized by linking up with reigning IFL Offensive Player of the Week Jerminic Smith for a touchdown soon thereafter.



Linebacker Willie Hibbler yanked former league MVP Daquan Neal down for a safety on the next series and Sims would hit LaQuvionte Gonzalez a few minutes later to stretch the Fighters’ edge to 22 points before the first frame ended.



Frisco (2-1) entered halftime up 35-12 after Rankin rushed for two more touchdowns before the gun. The Fighters more than quadrupled their guest’s first-half offensive yardage output.



It took two plays out of the intermission for Tucson’s Neal to pull the Sugar Skulls a bit closer with a touchdown pass. Moments later, the visitors would move within a possession when, on fourth down backed up near his own goal line, TJ Edwards cocked back to pass, but the ball slipped from his grasp. The fumble was recovered in the endzone by Tucson.



Edwards brushed the blunder off, floating a 22-yard strike to Augustine on the ensuing possession.The passer, who played the whole second half in relief of Sims, would go airborne, flipping and diving into the endzone, for a pair of scoring scampers to round out Frisco’s scoring.



