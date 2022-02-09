OK State’s comeback falls short against TCU

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Four Horned Frogs scored in double figures as TCU edged Oklahoma State, 77-73, Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena.



It was TCU’s fifth-straight win over OSU in Fort Worth and improved the Horned Frogs to 16-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12, their best start in conference play through nine games since the 2003-04 C-USA season.



Chuck O’Bannon tied a career-high with 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Emanuel Miller scored 16 points and Damion Baugh had 15. Eddie Lampkin recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and a season-high tying 12 rebounds.



TCU led by as many as 10 in the first half and led 39-32 at the half. The Frogs built a 69-56 lead, its largest of the game following a floating jumper by Baugh with 7:00 minutes remaining.



OSU (11-12, 4-7) then went on a 13-1 run over the next five minutes to get within one point, 70-69 with 2:04 to play. TCU never surrendered the lead and went up by four following two Lampkin free throws with 19 seconds on the clock, part of an 18-of-23 effort from the line for the Frogs.



Following a layup by the Cowboys to cut it to two points, Baugh passed it to Miller nearly the length of the court for the dunk that put the Frogs up by four with 11 seconds left.



Once again, TCU dominated the rebounding effort, 37-24, including 14 on the offensive end.

Courtesy TCU Basketball

Oklahoma St. 73 Oklahoma St. 73 ## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS 13 Likekele,Isaac * 35 9-12 0-0 1-2 3-3 6 0 5 2 1 3 19 00 Anderson, III,Avery * 28 5-13 3-5 1-2 0-2 2 4 2 3 0 1 14 01 Thompson,Bryce * 25 4-11 0-2 1-2 2-0 2 1 1 1 0 0 9 33 Cisse,Moussa * 19 4-6 0-0 1-2 2-4 6 4 0 1 1 1 9 05 Walker,Rondel * 27 2-4 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 2 2 1 0 3 5 14 Williams,Bryce 15 2-7 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 5 23 Smith,Tyreek 13 2-2 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1 0 2 0 5 22 Boone,Kalib 7 2-2 0-0 0-0 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 4 20 Boone,Keylan 20 1-6 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 3 1 1 3 1 3 12 Moncrieffe,Matthew-Alexander 11 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-1 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 TM TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Totals – 200 31-63 6-17 5-10 11-13 24 19 15 11 7 9 73 Team Summary FG 3PT FT First Half 13-32 5-13 1-2 40.63 % 38.46 % 50.00 % Second Half 18-31 1-4 4-8 58.06 % 25.00 % 50.00 % Total 31-63 6-17 5-10 49.2 % 35.3 % 50.0 % Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 7 Scores Tied: 4 time(s) Points in the Paint: 44 Fast Break Points: 11 Lead Changed: 4 time(s) Points off Turnovers: 18 Bench Points: 17