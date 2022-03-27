TCU sweeps Kansas State

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU completed the series sweep of Kansas State, posting an 11-3 victory over the Wildcats on Sunday afternoon at Lupton Stadium. Six Horned Frogs, led by three hits each from Elijah Nunez and David Bishop , registered multi-hit games.



The Rundown

Three batters into the bottom of the first, the Horned Frogs had a 2-0 lead courtesy of a David Bishop triple. Gray Rodgers made it a 3-0 ballgame with a ground out.



Twice Kansas State manufactured runs with two outs and nobody on. A single run crossed the plate in the fourth and two more in the sixth to tie the game at three.



A lead-off single from Kurtis Byrne got the Frogs rolling in the sixth. An infield single from Logan Maxwell led to an errant throw that sailed into right allowing Byrne to score the go-ahead run. Porter Brown hit a sac fly to make it a 5-3 game. After an Elijah Nunez triple, Bishop drove in his third run of the game, restoring TCU’s three run lead, 6-3.



Luke Boyers singled home a run in the seventh for a four run cushion. Ten men came to the plate in the eighth as the Frogs opened up an 11-3 lead. Back to back singles from Rodgers and Tommy Sacco drove in the first two runs of the inning. Bases loaded walks by Maxwell and Nunez capped the scoring.



Brett Walker (3-0) went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out two and walked one in the win. Luke Savage delivered two scoreless frames and Garrett Wright retired all three batters he faced in the ninth to lock up the victory.



Stat of the Game:

100 – Brayden Taylor registered his 100th career hit in the first inning. He accomplished the feat in 81 career games.



Notes:

• TCU improved to 9-0 at home this season.

• TCU outhit its opponent for the 12th time this season.

• TCU scored double-digit runs for the ninth time this year.

• TCU tallied double-digit hits for the 10th time this season.

• TCU played flawless defense for the 12th time this year.

• Elijah Nunez has reached safely in 18 straight games.

• Luke Boyers , Tommy Sacco and Brayden Taylor have reached safely in 13 straight games.

• Nunez collected his seventh multi-hit game of the year and the 17th of his career.

• David Bishop has reached safely in all 23 games.

• Bishop tallied his ninth career multi-hit game and his 10th career multi-RBI game.

• Gray Rodgers has reached safely in eight straight games.

• Rodgers posted his eighth multi-hit game of the season and the 30th of his career.

• Rodgers recorded his fourth multi-RBI game of the year and the 18th of his career.

• Tommy Sacco stretched his hitting streak to 10 games.

• Sacco posted his 10th multi-hit game of the year and the 23rd of his career.

• Luke Boyers stretched his hitting streak to nine games.

• Boyers tallied his ninth multi-hit game of the season and the 20th of his career.

• Logan Maxwell posted his third career multi-hit game.



