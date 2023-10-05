TCU looks to bounce back this weekend when they travel to Iowa State

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

While TCU lost a close one to West Virginia, the Frogs get a chance to get back in the win column quickly against the struggling Cyclones. A trip to Iowa State this weekend can help build confidence in an offense that struggled to score against West Virginia.

Depth chart below

QB: #4 Chandler Morris, #10 Josh Hoover

RB: #9 Emani Bailey, #2 Trey Sanders, #17 Trent Battle, #21 Corey Wren

WR (X): #3 Savion Williams, #13 Jaylon Robinson, #14 DJ Allen, #6 Chase Jackson

WR (Z): #16 Dylan Wright, #84 Warren Thompson, #1 Cordale Russell, #87 Blake Nowell

WR (SL): #7 JP Richardson, #11 JoJo Earle, #18 Jack Bech, #22 Major Everhart

TE: #19 Jared Wiley, #81 Chase Curtis, #80 D’Andre Rogers, #12 Lafayette, Kaiuway

Left Tackle: #74 Andrew Coker, #71 Marcus Williams, #54 Quenton Harris

Left Guard: #77 Brandon Coleman, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #76 Garrett Hayes

Center: #53 John Lanz, #52 Ezra Dotson-Oyetade

Right Guard: #73 Willis Patrick, #51 Coltin Deery

Right Tackle: #68 Mike Nichols, #79 Tommy Brockermeyer,