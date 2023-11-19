News Ticker

TCU basketball stays perfect

November 19, 2023 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 F
Mississippi Val. 26 26 52
TCU 41 45 86

Team Stats

 
FG 20-52 30-56
Field Goal % 38.5 53.6
3PT 3-11 6-17
Three Point % 27.3 35.3
FT 9-15 20-30
Free Throw % 60.0 66.7
Rebounds 29 35
Offensive Rebounds 10 11
Defensive Rebounds 19 24
Assists 7 21
Steals 6 15
Blocks 1 4
Total Turnovers 21 10
Fouls 19 16
Technical Fouls 3 4
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 3 42

Team Notes

  • TCU improved to 6-0 all-time against MVSU. 
  • The Frogs opened the season 4-0 for the first time in three seasons (2021-22).
  • TCU had 43 fastbreak points, the most for a TCU team under head coach Jamie Dixon (since 2016-17).
  • The Frogs were 20-of-30 from the free throw line, the most attempts since putting up 38 against UAPB on Nov. 7, 2022. 
  • TCU had a season-low 10 turnovers. 
  • The Frogs’ had a season-high 15 steals, the most since TCU had 15 steals against Kansas State on Jan. 14, 2023 which was the most last season.. 
  • TCU forced 21 turnovers, which matched a season high. 
  • It was TCU’s fourth-straight game with a margin of victory of 20 or more points.
  • TCU outrebounded UTRGV 35-29. The Frogs improved to 119-36 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent. 
  • All 15 available players saw action. 
  • TCU improved to 94-33 overall and 60-5 in nonconference games under Jamie Dixon in Schollmaier Arena.
  • TCU improved to 86-13 against nonconference opponents under Dixon.
  • Under Dixon, TCU is 72-11 in the months of November and December combined. 

 

