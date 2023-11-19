TCU basketball stays perfect

|1
|2
|F
|26
|26
|52
|41
|45
|86
Team Stats
|FG
|20-52
|30-56
|Field Goal %
|38.5
|53.6
|3PT
|3-11
|6-17
|Three Point %
|27.3
|35.3
|FT
|9-15
|20-30
|Free Throw %
|60.0
|66.7
|Rebounds
|29
|35
|Offensive Rebounds
|10
|11
|Defensive Rebounds
|19
|24
|Assists
|7
|21
|Steals
|6
|15
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Total Turnovers
|21
|10
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technical Fouls
|3
|4
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|3
|42
Team Notes
- TCU improved to 6-0 all-time against MVSU.
- The Frogs opened the season 4-0 for the first time in three seasons (2021-22).
- TCU had 43 fastbreak points, the most for a TCU team under head coach Jamie Dixon (since 2016-17).
- The Frogs were 20-of-30 from the free throw line, the most attempts since putting up 38 against UAPB on Nov. 7, 2022.
- TCU had a season-low 10 turnovers.
- The Frogs’ had a season-high 15 steals, the most since TCU had 15 steals against Kansas State on Jan. 14, 2023 which was the most last season..
- TCU forced 21 turnovers, which matched a season high.
- It was TCU’s fourth-straight game with a margin of victory of 20 or more points.
- TCU outrebounded UTRGV 35-29. The Frogs improved to 119-36 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
- All 15 available players saw action.
- TCU improved to 94-33 overall and 60-5 in nonconference games under Jamie Dixon in Schollmaier Arena.
- TCU improved to 86-13 against nonconference opponents under Dixon.
- Under Dixon, TCU is 72-11 in the months of November and December combined.