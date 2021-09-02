Duquesne Dukes vs Texas Christian University Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Duquesne Dukes vs Texas Christian University Horned Frogs

Saturday – September 4 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Amon G. Carter Stadium

Records Before the Game

Duquesne Dukes (0-0)

TCU Horned Frogs (0-0)



One of the best scenes in college football is the sea of purple and white in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU has some wild and fanatic fans and they will take over the whole city this Saturday night. Enter the Dukes of Duquesne, the Dukes has a large following and they will be lit on the road in Texas. Let’s take a close look at both teams and the players that will make an impact in this game.



Duquesne Dukes

The Dukes play in the Northeast Conference along side the Bryan Bulldogs, Wagner Seahawks and Merrimack Warriors just to name a few teams. Over their last five games, the Dukes are 4-1 with wins over Bryant, LIU, Wagner and Scared Heart. The offense averages 27 points per game, but gives up 22 points a contest. Players to watch: WR Wykeen Gill and TE Bill O’Malley. On defense: DL AJ Garson and CB Spencer DeMedal.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU’s QB Max Duggan will start under center for the Horned Frogs Saturday. He is the key on offense. He lead the team in passing and rush last year. This is his Junior season and he’s looking to make a push for the Heisman. Head Coach Gary Patterson shared, “Max has weapons both on the outside and running game.” Sophomore wide out Quentin Johnson will have his chances outside the lines catching deep passes down the field. Last season he averaged 22.1 yards per reception.



Prediction

The Dukes have a 0.5% chance of winning on the road in Ft. Worth Saturday. Placing a bet for a Dukes victory isn’t the money move! I’m taking TCU by 20 points! The over/under is whatever you want to make it for this one. This one will be a rout in the Frogs favor from start to finish.

Final Score

TCU – 35

Duquesne – 7