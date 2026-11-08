TCU keeps the home winning streak alive with a 89-42 win over Tarleton

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
TAR
|11
|7
|15
|9
|42
|
TCU
|15
|28
|23
|23
|89
|
Team Statistics
|FG
|16-48
|33-66
|Field Goal %
|33
|50
|3PT
|4-19
|7-25
|Three Point %
|21
|28
|FT
|6-8
|16-20
|Free Throw %
|75
|80
|Rebounds
|24
|43
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|18
|Defensive Rebounds
|17
|25
|Assists
|13
|25
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Total Turnovers
|22
|11
|Points Off Turnovers
|7
|26
|Fast Break Points
|0
|12
|Points in Paint
|16
|48
|Fouls
|19
|12
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|2
|52
|Percent Led
|4
|88
Team Notes Courtesy of gofrogs.com
- TCU has used three different starting lineup combinations in as many games.
- Ten of TCU’s 11 active players checked into the game in the first quarter.
- TCU generated more than 30 points from its bench for the third straight game.
- No Horned Frog has logged more than 28 minutes in any game thus far.
- TCU has recorded 73 assists to start the 2026-27 campaign, the program’s third-most in a three-game stretch under Campbell. The 2024-25 Horned Frogs’ squad notched 77 assists across its opening trio of contests that season.
- TCU forced 20-or-more turnovers for the eighth time in the Campbell era.
- Five Horned Frogs scored in double figures for the 13th time since Campbell took over in 2023-24.
- TCU has assisted on 73 of its 100 field goals this season.
- The Frogs’ assist-to-turnover ratio stands at 2.61.
- The Horned Frogs have held their opponent to less than 20 points in a half three times already in 2026-27.
- TCU’s 47-game home winning streak is tied for the 19th-longest in the history of Division I women’s basketball.
- TCU won its 45th consecutive game when scoring at least 80 points.
- TCU earned its 20th victory of at least 40 points under Campbell.
- In total, 24 of the Horned Frogs’ 47 consecutive wins at home have been by at least 30 points.
- The Horned Frogs improved to 26-0 in the month of November under Campbell.
- Campbell-led TCU teams are now 40-2 in nonconference play.