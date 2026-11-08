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TCU keeps the home winning streak alive with a 89-42 win over Tarleton

November 8, 2026 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
TAR
 11 7 15 9 42
TCU
 15 28 23 23 89
 
Team Statistics
FG 16-48 33-66
Field Goal % 33 50
3PT 4-19 7-25
Three Point % 21 28
FT 6-8 16-20
Free Throw % 75 80
Rebounds 24 43
Offensive Rebounds 7 18
Defensive Rebounds 17 25
Assists 13 25
Steals 5 10
Blocks 0 4
Total Turnovers 22 11
Points Off Turnovers 7 26
Fast Break Points 0 12
Points in Paint 16 48
Fouls 19 12
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 2 52
Percent Led 4 88

Team Notes Courtesy of gofrogs.com

  • TCU has used three different starting lineup combinations in as many games.
  • Ten of TCU’s 11 active players checked into the game in the first quarter.
  • TCU generated more than 30 points from its bench for the third straight game.
  • No Horned Frog has logged more than 28 minutes in any game thus far.
  • TCU has recorded 73 assists to start the 2026-27 campaign, the program’s third-most in a three-game stretch under Campbell. The 2024-25 Horned Frogs’ squad notched 77 assists across its opening trio of contests that season.
  • TCU forced 20-or-more turnovers for the eighth time in the Campbell era.
  • Five Horned Frogs scored in double figures for the 13th time since Campbell took over in 2023-24.
  • TCU has assisted on 73 of its 100 field goals this season.
  • The Frogs’ assist-to-turnover ratio stands at 2.61.
  • The Horned Frogs have held their opponent to less than 20 points in a half three times already in 2026-27.
  • TCU’s 47-game home winning streak is tied for the 19th-longest in the history of Division I women’s basketball.
  • TCU won its 45th consecutive game when scoring at least 80 points.
  • TCU earned its 20th victory of at least 40 points under Campbell.
  • In total, 24 of the Horned Frogs’ 47 consecutive wins at home have been by at least 30 points.
  • The Horned Frogs improved to 26-0 in the month of November under Campbell.
  • Campbell-led TCU teams are now 40-2 in nonconference play.

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