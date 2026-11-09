2026 College Football: Week 11 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Week 11! Now We’re Getting Down to Business!

Now we’re getting down to the nitty gritty. Teams from all over the country are fighting for post-season positioning. The teams that are out of the conference championships will be trying to win six games to become bowl eligible. This weekend, #25 SMU hosts #16 Wake Forest, TCU will host K-State, UNT goes into hostile territory to play UTSA, and our “Game of the Week” will be #18 Mizzou on the road facing #2 Georgia!

UNT Mean Green (7-2) vs UTSA Road Runners (7-2)

Saturday – November 14 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX

The Mean Green are leading the American Conference at 5-0. The UTSA Roadrunners sit in 3rd place right behind the Memphis Tigers. A win for the Roadrunners will be huge for that program. UNT can create distance between first and third place in conference with a win. In their last 5 games UNT is 5-0 while UTSA is 4-1 with a loss to FAU 60-29. Keep an eye on both quarterbacks because they will be the x-factors for both teams. ESPN has the Mean Green with a 63% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking UNT by 10+!

Final Score

Mean Green – 36

Road Runners – 26

Kansas State Wildcats (4-5) vs TCU Horned Frogs (4-5)

Saturday – November 14 – 1:00 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX

This will be a toss-up game for me this weekend. TCU desperately needs a win in order to get to the 6-game thresh hold for a bowl bid this season. The Wildcats are in the same boat. Both teams play in the Big 12 and getting a much-needed win is what both squads need. The keys to victory for the Horned Frogs will be defense and clock control. K-State is on a 3-game losing streak while TCU lost to Arizona on the road. ESPN has the Frogs with a 74.2% chance of winning at home in Ft. Worth this weekend. Keep an eye on K-State’s quarterback Avery Johnson, he’s a game changer! I’m taking TCU by 10!

Final Score

Horned Frogs – 34

Wildcats – 24

#11 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1) vs #25 SMU Mustangs (7-2)

Saturday – November 14 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

After a great win at home against Virginia Tech, SMU is facing a very good Wake Forest team that is on a 5-game win streak. Both teams are at the top of the ACC conference. The loser of this game will fall out of the championship picture. SMU will need to play tough on the defensive line to stop the run. Wake Forest has a really good offensive line that run blocks better than some NFL teams. This game will come down to how well SMU’s quarterback Kevin Jennings moves the offense from start to finish. ESPN has the Demon Deacons with a 59% chance of winning in Dallas this weekend. Sorry! SMU will win by 10+

Final Score

#25 Mustangs – 35

#11 Demon Deacons – 25

Game of the Week

#18 Missouri Tigers (6-3) vs #1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-1)

Saturday – November 14 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

The SEC is going to shake itself up after this weekend. The Bulldogs have control of the SEC and the entire country. Missouri is a solid team that could beat the Bulldogs in Georgia. Here’s the breakdown for this game: Missouri has Austin Simmons under center. He has 18 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He doesn’t turn the ball over and he can move the chains with his legs. The Bulldogs have Gunner Stockton starting in this one. He has 20 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. This game will be won or lost from under the center. ESPN has the Bulldogs with a 89% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Georgia by 7! They ar the most complete team right now.

Final Score

#1 Bulldogs – 31

Tigers – 24

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.