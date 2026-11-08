Dallas Mavericks: A Big Week Ahead!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Playing Time and Rotation

The Mavericks will be extremely busy this week. The Mavs will start the week off by hosting the Indiana Pacers at the AAC. After that they will hit the road for the next four games. I can see Dallas breaking even with a 2-2 record this week. Dallas is getting better on the boards and with transition defense after made baskets. In order for the Mavericks to keep up in the Western Conference they must get better on the boards. Rebounding will also be key for this team in order to take over games.

Upcoming Games This Week

Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks

Monday – November 9 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

This will be the second and final game between these two teams this season. Dallas leads the series 1-0 with a 121-105 victory in Indiana. The Mavericks will need to control the boards and push the tempo from start to finish. The rotation is wide for the Mavericks using 11-12 players during some games. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 71% of winning at home before hitting the road. I’m taking Dallas by 5+ points to make a statement.

Final Score

Mavericks – 119

Pacers – 99

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Thursday – November 12 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: KFAA

Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

This will be the first of a 3-game series against the Timberwolves this year. Dallas has struggled with Minnesota since they drafted Anthony Edwards. He’s out this game, but that hasn’t stopped Minnesota from winning 7 games this young season. Keep an eye on the Mavericks back court. Playing time and game management of Kyrie Irving will be key for the Mavericks on the road. ESPN has the Timberwolves with a 72% chance of winning at home. Dallas could be a spoiler in this one. I’m taking Dallas by 7 for the upset.

Final Score

Mavericks – 130

Timberwolves – 123

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Saturday – November 14 – 6:30 p.m. – TV: KFAA

Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH

This will be the first of 2 games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland has a lot of veterans that can put up huge numbers at any point in a game. The marquee matchup will be the Mavericks power forwards and centers versus the Cavaliers front court. This game will come down to second chance points and scoring off of turnovers in transition. The Cavaliers love shooting 3-pointers. Dallas will need to limit attempts from behind the arc. ESPN has the Cavaliers favored at home in this one. I’m taking the Cavaliers by 7. Right now, their big men are playing better than Dallas’.

Final Score

Cavaliers – 117

Mavericks – 110

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics

Sunday – November 15 – 5:00 p.m. – TV: KFAA

TD Garden – Boston, MA

This will be the first of 2 games versus the Celtics this year. With the departure of Jalen Brown, the Celtics are playing like he was never a factor. Dallas will need big tough physical play on the wings on the defensive side of the floor. The Celtics guards force the issue and get to the free throw line for easy baskets. Dallas will need to get out front and control the clock. ESPN has the Celtics with a 77% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Celtics by 10+!

Final Score

Celtics – 131

Mavericks – 121

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