TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats Preview

Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats

Saturday – October 21 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Bill Snyder Family Stadium – Manhattan, KS



Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs (4-3, 2-2 Big 12)

Kansas State Wildcats (4-2, 2-1 Big 12)



The Big 12 conference is getting crowded at the top. The winner of this game will take a leap heading into the backside of their schedule with a quality win in conference. TCU really needs this game and a win on the road will give this team some footing for the rest of the season.



Why you should watch this game

If you want to see some real football just watch this game. TCU has lost 2 games to middle of the road teams. This will be a must-see game.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The dinner party that you’ve been invited to won’t have it on their big screen, instead they are going to have a poetry reading contest and your eyes need to be on the person in the center… not on your phone.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU has a jewel on the bench. Backup quarterback Josh Hoover came into the game and led the team to a 44-11 win against BYU. He passed for 439 yards with 4 touchdowns with 2 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Horned Frogs this week on the road. TCU should establish the running game. The Kansas State run defense gives up 49 yards on average in the 4th quarter. TCU needs to keep pounding the rock between the tackles to wear the Wildcat defenders. This’ll create more opportunities on offense for TCU. Keep an eye on the Horned Frogs defense this week. They will need to shut down the aerial attack of the Wildcats with their aggressive play calls and make them one dimensional.



Kansas State Wildcats

Quarterback Will Howard is a gunslinger. He will get the ball into the hands of his playmakers and sometimes force the ball into tight spaces. He has 1310 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Running back DJ Giddens is a really good runner that people really don’t pay attention too. He has 94 carries for 541 yards and 4 touchdowns. This guy is 6’1, 212 pounds and runs like a deer.



Prediction

ESPN has Kansas State with a 65.5% chance of winning at home this week. The team that plays tough defense will be the victors. I’m taking TCU by 6! I believe in “Hoover Magic”!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 34

Wildcats – 28