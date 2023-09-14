TCU Horned Frogs vs Houston Cougars Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Houston Cougars

Saturday – September 16 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

TDECU Stadium – Houston, TX

Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Houston Cougars (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)



This is supposed to be the year of completion for the Horned Frogs. Last season TCU went to the NCAA football championship game and lost to the Georgia Bulldogs. This year the team was looking to capture the trophy and bring it to the great State of Texas. Well, the guy’s lost to Colorado at home to start the season and gave Nicholls State a thrashing because they lost their national ranking. While the team is sitting at 1-1 for the season, Houston is next for the Frogs and TCU is still upset about losing the first game at home. Let’s take a closer look at this football matchup in Houston.



Why you should watch this game

The Frogs are still steaming over losing their national ranking. TCU will bounce back and everyone on their schedule will feel the horns from the horned frogs. What… you thought I was about to say, “Feel the frogs tongue?”



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s a better game on CBS. Most people like watching ranked teams play. Keep the remote in your hands for this one.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU put the boots on the Colonels last week with a win at home. The team set the tone in the first quarter by scoring 14 points and playing some solid defense. This is the first road game against a very mysterious Houston team. Quarterback Chandler Morris will need to get the ball out of his hands early and often to his receivers. He will be one of the players to watch. His play alone will get the team through some long downs and passing situations. The team has been staying ahead of the sticks which has made it easy to score from anywhere on the field.



Houston Cougars

Let me start by sharing that Houston isn’t one of those push over teams on the schedule. Houston has a dual threat quarterback that can beat you with his arm or his legs. Quarterback Donovan Smith is a junior that knows the offense. He has passed for 493 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. Wide out Samuel Brown has 15 receptions and averages 16.3 receptions in their 2 first two game. Keep an eye on the Cougars offensive. They will be the key to a victory for Houston.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 62.7% chance of winning on the road in Houston. I’m taking TCU by 14! The Cougar defense runs out of gas around the middle of the 4th quarter.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 31

Cougars – 17