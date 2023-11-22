Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Thursday – November 23 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Washington Commanders (4-7, 3-3 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (7-3, 4-0 Home)



I believe that the Dallas Cowboys are the 4th best team in the NFL. Why would I say that? Dallas has one of the best offenses, defenses and special teams in the league this year. If Dallas played like they were the best team they would be 9-1 hands down. The only team to truly beat the Cowboys so far this year was the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas has given two games away by not playing solid football. Last week, Dallas beat the Panthers 33-10 and the game wasn’t even close after the second series of having the ball on offense. The only problem with this team on offense is predictable play calling. The plays that HC Mike McCarthy has been calling seem to his old plays from his days in Green Bay and everyone knows what’s coming up. You don’t need anyone stealing signals for those plays. When this team use the players to their strengths, Dallas will be unstoppable. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s NFC East match up in the “Big D” on Turkey Day!



Why you should watch this game

The Cowboys need a win inside the division to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles. Truth me when I say that the Eagles will hit a wall like they always do and Dallas will be there to pick up the pieces and steal the NFC East!



Washington Commanders

I’m wondering if the new ownership in Washington is thinking, “Man we bought a damaged team?” The Commanders are a wounded team right now at 4-7. Plus at the trade deadline the Commanders traded away some of their current talent for upcoming draft picks. In their last five games the Commanders have only one win and that win came at the hands of New England. Quarterback Sam Howell is leading the NFL in passing with 3038 through the air with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The offense is in the top 15 of offenses in the league. They’ve played solid defense until their talent was sent packing. Players to watch: RB Brian Robinson, Jr., WR Terry McLaurin and WR Jahan Dotson.



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys defense is stingy, physical and cerebral in their defensive scheme. It all starts upfront with their defensive ends: Dorance Armstrong, DeMarcus Lawrence and Sam Williams. Linebacker Micah Parsons is making a bid to win Defensive Player of the Year with his play this season. The cornerbacks have always been a struggle for the Cowboys until last season. This year Trevon Diggs is out which is a definite setback. Veteran Stephon Gilmore has locked down one side of the field, while DeRon Bland has stepped right into the other spot leading the league in interceptions returned for touchdowns with 3. The Cowboys defense will play a huge part in this week’s game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 85.1% chance of winning at home and gaining another win within the division. The over/under is 48.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Dallas by 11!

Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Commanders – 20