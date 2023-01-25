News Ticker

TCU dominates Oklahoma 79-52

January 25, 2023 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Mike Miles leads all scorers with 23 points, 10 for 10 from the free throw line. Micah Peavy adds 13 points and 9 rebounds off the bench.

Team Stats
FG 20-64 26-61
Field Goal % 31.3 42.6
3PT 5-19 6-17
Three Point % 26.3 35.3
FT 7-10 21-29
Free Throw % 70.0 72.4
Rebounds 38 46
Offensive Rebounds 14 14
Defensive Rebounds 24 32
Assists 13 14
Steals 3 8
Blocks 6 7
Total Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 19 16
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 31

