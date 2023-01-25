TCU dominates Oklahoma 79-52

Mike Miles leads all scorers with 23 points, 10 for 10 from the free throw line. Micah Peavy adds 13 points and 9 rebounds off the bench.
|Team Stats
|FG
|20-64
|26-61
|Field Goal %
|31.3
|42.6
|3PT
|5-19
|6-17
|Three Point %
|26.3
|35.3
|FT
|7-10
|21-29
|Free Throw %
|70.0
|72.4
|Rebounds
|38
|46
|Offensive Rebounds
|14
|14
|Defensive Rebounds
|24
|32
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|6
|7
|Total Turnovers
|15
|8
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|31