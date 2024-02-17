News Ticker

Stars lose in OT, Oilers 4 – Stars 3

February 17, 2024 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOT
EDM
EDM
 0 3 0 1 4
DAL
DAL
 0 3 0 0 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period
No Goals Scored
 
 
2nd Period EDM DAL
1:08 Mason Marchment (18) (Power Play)

Assists: Wyatt Johnston (21), Matt Duchene (32)
 0 1
2:03 Evan Bouchard (13)

Assists: Mattias Ekholm (16), Corey Perry (7)
 1 1
4:47 Thomas Harley (14)

Assists: Matt Duchene (33), Miro Heiskanen (27)
 1 2
6:55 Corey Perry (6)

Assists: Connor McDavid (60), Leon Draisaitl (38)
 2 2
18:42 Derek Ryan (5) (Shorthanded)

Assists: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (34)
 3 2
19:02 Matt Duchene (22) (Power Play)

Assists: Mason Marchment (28), Thomas Harley (19)
 3 3
 
 
3rd Period
No Goals Scored
 
 
OT Summary EDM DAL
0:30 Evan Bouchard (14) (Power Play)

Assists: Leon Draisaitl (39)
 4 3

Penalties

1st Period
9:00
Roope Hintz High-sticking against Connor McDavid
19:22
Brett Kulak High-sticking against Joe Pavelski
 
 
2nd Period
12:17
Too many men/ice served by Mason Marchment
12:34
Ryan Suter Tripping against Zach Hyman
17:58
Corey Perry Holding against Craig Smith
20:00
Leon Draisaitl Holding against Matt Duchene
 
 
3rd Period
No Penalties This Period
 
 
OT Summary
0:23
Wyatt Johnston Hooking against Leon Draisaitl

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly