Stars lose in OT, Oilers 4 – Stars 3

|1ST
|2ND
|3RD
|OT
|TOT
|
EDM
|0
|3
|0
|1
|4
|
DAL
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|
No Goals Scored
|2nd Period
|EDM
|DAL
|1:08
|Mason Marchment (18) (Power Play)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (21), Matt Duchene (32)
|0
|1
|2:03
|Evan Bouchard (13)
Assists: Mattias Ekholm (16), Corey Perry (7)
|1
|1
|4:47
|Thomas Harley (14)
Assists: Matt Duchene (33), Miro Heiskanen (27)
|1
|2
|6:55
|Corey Perry (6)
Assists: Connor McDavid (60), Leon Draisaitl (38)
|2
|2
|18:42
|Derek Ryan (5) (Shorthanded)
Assists: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (34)
|3
|2
|19:02
|Matt Duchene (22) (Power Play)
Assists: Mason Marchment (28), Thomas Harley (19)
|3
|3
|3rd Period
|
No Goals Scored
|OT Summary
|EDM
|DAL
|0:30
|Evan Bouchard (14) (Power Play)
Assists: Leon Draisaitl (39)
|4
|3
Penalties
|1st Period
|9:00
|
Roope Hintz High-sticking against Connor McDavid
|19:22
|
Brett Kulak High-sticking against Joe Pavelski
|2nd Period
|12:17
|
Too many men/ice served by Mason Marchment
|12:34
|
Ryan Suter Tripping against Zach Hyman
|17:58
|
Corey Perry Holding against Craig Smith
|20:00
|
Leon Draisaitl Holding against Matt Duchene
|3rd Period
|
No Penalties This Period
|OT Summary
|0:23
|
Wyatt Johnston Hooking against Leon Draisaitl