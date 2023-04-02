04/01/2023 FC Dallas Vs Portland Timbers

Photos by Michael Kolch

Match recap by FC Dallas

FC Dallas and Portland Timbers Split Points in 1-1 Draw

Midfielder Facundo Quignon scored his second FC Dallas goal

MATCH NOTES

Midfielder Facundo Quignon scored his second career goal for FC Dallas

Defender Geovane Jesus recorded his first MLS assist

FRISCO, TX (April 1, 2023) – FC Dallas (2-2-2, 8 points) and the Portland Timbers (1-3-2, 5 points) played to a 1-1 draw in front of a sold-out crowd at Toyota Stadium.



FACU ON THE SCORE SHEET

Midfielder Facundo Quignon scored his second career regular season goal and third overall for FC Dallas in the 74th minute of the match. Defender Geovane Jesus also registered his first assist for the club. FC Dallas has scored eight goals in its last five games in MLS.



FIRST MLS START

Defender Geovane Jesus started his first MLS match and recorded his first assist. Jesus made substitute appearances in the past five matches, playing 96 minutes prior to his start. He joined FC Dallas from Brazil’s second-division side Cruzeiro during the offseason.



AGAINST PORTLAND

FC Dallas is unbeaten in nine straight regular season home matches against the Timbers with six wins and three draws. Its only regular season home loss to Portland was during the 2014 season.



UP NEXT

FC Dallas will face Inter Miami CF for the first time on the road at DRV PNK Stadium on April 8 at 6:30PM CT. The match will be available for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.



Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Geovane Jesus (Sam Junqua – 90’), Nkosi Tafari, Sebastian Ibeagha, Marco Farfan; Edwin Cerrillo (Facundo Quignon – 65’), Sebastian Lletget (Jesús Jiménez – 65’), Paxton Pomykal; Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira (Jáder Obrian – 90’), Alan Velasco (José Martínez – 85’)



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Nolan Norris, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Bernard Kamungo.



Portland Timbers — Aljaz Ivacic; Dario Zuparic, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller (Larrys Mabiala – 86’) Juan Mosquera (Tega Ikoba – 80’), Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara, Claudio Bravo; Santiago Moreno (Franck Boli – 86’), Nathan (Jaroslaw Niezgoda – 61’), Diego Gutiérrez (Dairon Asprilla – 61’)



Substitutes not used — Justin Rasmussen, Hunter Sulte, Pablo Bonilla.



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Facundo Quignon (Geovane Jesus) – 73’

POR: Franck Boli (Dairon Asprilla) – 90’+2’



Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Alan Velasco (caution) – 28’

DAL: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) – 44’

DAL: Paxton Pomykal (caution) – 81’

DAL: Nkosi Tafari (caution) – 90’+5’



Weather: Partly Cloudy, 70°F

Attendance: 19,096 (sellout; third of 2023 season)