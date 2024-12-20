Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Can Dallas win their last 3 games?

The Cowboys are down to the last 3 games. Right now, Dallas is 6-8 and they could possibly finish the season at 9-8. If the defense continues to mesh and create havoc for opposing offenses, Dallas could do exactly what’s needed ending this nightmare of a season with a winning record. In their last 5 games, Dallas is 3-2 with wins over the Washington Commanders, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. Dallas has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders to complete the season. Right now, Dallas could play spoiler to a team jockeying for playoff positioning by winning their final 3 games. This would be a huge accomplishment. Running back Rico Dowdle has been carrying the ball extremely well as of late. He’s been racking up 100-yard games in the last three contests. Wide out CeeDee Lamb has eclipsed the 1000 yards receiving mark for the 4th straight year.



Injury Report

Both teams have players on the IR-R with key starters listed as questionable. Tampa Bay has 3 listed as questionable with 2 on the IR-R.: S Antoine Winfield, Jr., S Mike Evans and LB K.J. Britt while LB Markees Watts and WR Kameron Johnson listed on the IR_R. Dallas: S Juanyeh Thomas, G Cooper Beebe, G T.J. Bass and CB Jourdan Lewis listed as questionable, and CB Trevon Diggs listed as out.

Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – December 22 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6, 5-2 Away)

The Buccaneers are on 4-game winning streak. They have wins over the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. Their last loss was about a month ago to the San Francisco 49ers by 3 points. The Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is putting in the work right now. He has 3617 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Buccaneers can move up in the standings with a win in Dallas on Sunday night. Baker Mayfield will be the x-factor for the Buccaneers victory on the road. Players to watch: RB Bucky Irving, WR Mike Evans, LB Lavonte David and CB Zyon McCollum.



Dallas Cowboys (6-8, 1-6 Home)

The Cowboys are 3-2 in their last 5 games. The Cowboys have wins over the Washington Commanders, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers in that 5-game span with losses to the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals. The current Cowboys signal caller is Cooper Rush who has passed for 1405 yards with 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Cowboys victory at home. If he is on point and sharp with his throws then the whole offense will open up. The running game belongs to Rico Dowdle. Players to watch: WR CeeDee Lamb, LB Eric Kendricks, WR Jalen Tolbert and PK Brandon Aubrey.



Prediction

ESPN has the Buccaneers with a 70.0% chance of winning on the road in Dallas. Dallas is currently 1-6 at home this season and getting a win at home will help the Cowboys out with a confidence booster against a quality opponent! Last week the Cowboys were still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but now that’s up in smoke. I’m taking Dallas by 3! Tampa Bay is notorious for dropping games that they are favored to win.



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Buccaneers – 28