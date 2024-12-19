2024-25 College Football Playoff Preview: Round 1

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



#10 Indiana Hoosiers vs #7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Date: Friday – December 20 – 7:00 p.m. – Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

Players to watch:

#10 Indiana Hoosiers: QB Kurtis Rourke, RB Justice Ellison, WR Elijah Sarratt, LB Aiden Fisher and DB Amare Ferrell.

#7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: QB Riley Leonard, RB Jeremiyah Love, WR Beaux Collins, LB Jack Kiser and S Xavier Watts.



ESPN has the Fighting Irish with a 70.4% chance of winning at home and moving on the next round. I’m taking Notre Dame by 10+

The winner faces #2 Georgia Bulldogs on January 1 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl



Final Score

#7 Fighting Irish – 35

#10 Hoosiers – 25

#12 Clemson Tigers vs #5 Texas Longhorns

Date: Saturday – December 21 – 3:00 p.m. – DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Players to watch:

#5 Texas Longhorns: QB Quinn Ewers, RB Quintrevion Wisner, WR Matthew Golden, QB Arch Manning, LB Anthony Hill Jr., DB Jahde Barron and LB Anthony Hill Jr.

#12 Clemson Tigers: QB Cade Klubnik, RB Phil Mafah, WR Antonio Williams, LB Barrett Carter and Khalil Barnes.

ESPN has the Longhorns with a 80.4% chance of winning round 1. I’m taking Texas by 17!

The winner faces #4 Arizona State on January 1 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl



Final Score

#5 Longhorns – 40

#12 Tigers – 23



#9 Tennessee Volunteers vs #8 Ohio State Buckeyes

Date: Saturday – December 21 – 7:00 p.m. – Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

Players to watch:

#9 Tennessee Volunteers: QB Nico Iamaleava, RB Dylan Sampson, WR Dont’e Thornton Jr, LB Arion Carter and DB Jermon McCoy.

#8 Ohio State Buckeyes: QB Will Howard, RB Quinshon Judkins, WR Jeremiah Smith, S Sonny Styles and CB Denzel Burke.



ESPN has the Buckeyes with a 65.4% chance of winning this one and moving on to the second round. I’m taking #8 Ohio State by 10!

The winner faces #1 Oregon on January 1 in the Rose Bowl Pres. By Prudential



Final Score

#8 Buckeyes – 42

#9 Volunteers – 32



#11 SMU Mustangs vs #6 Penn State Nittany Lions

Date: December 21 – 11:00 a.m. – Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Players to watch:

#11 SMU Mustangs: QB Kevin Jennings, RB Brahard Smith, WR Roderick Daniels Jr, LB Kobe Wilson and S Jonathan McGill.

#6 Penn State Nittany Lions: QB Drew Allar, RB Nicholas Singleton, TE Tyler Warren, S Jaylen Reed and PK Ryan Barker.



ESPN has the Nittany Lions with a 67.2% chance of winning this one at home. I’m taking the Mustangs by 12!

The winner faces #3 Boise State on December 31 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl



Final Score

#11 Mustangs – 35

#6 Nittany Lions – 23