2024-25 College Football Playoff Preview: Round 1

By DaVince “Dino” Wright
#10 Indiana Hoosiers vs #7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Date: Friday – December 20 – 7:00 p.m. – Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN
Players to watch:
#10 Indiana Hoosiers: QB Kurtis Rourke, RB Justice Ellison, WR Elijah Sarratt, LB Aiden Fisher and DB Amare Ferrell.
#7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: QB Riley Leonard, RB Jeremiyah Love, WR Beaux Collins, LB Jack Kiser and S Xavier Watts.
ESPN has the Fighting Irish with a 70.4% chance of winning at home and moving on the next round. I’m taking Notre Dame by 10+
The winner faces #2 Georgia Bulldogs on January 1 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Final Score
#7 Fighting Irish – 35
#10 Hoosiers – 25
#12 Clemson Tigers vs #5 Texas Longhorns
Date: Saturday – December 21 – 3:00 p.m. – DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX
Players to watch:
#5 Texas Longhorns: QB Quinn Ewers, RB Quintrevion Wisner, WR Matthew Golden, QB Arch Manning, LB Anthony Hill Jr., DB Jahde Barron and LB Anthony Hill Jr.
#12 Clemson Tigers: QB Cade Klubnik, RB Phil Mafah, WR Antonio Williams, LB Barrett Carter and Khalil Barnes.
ESPN has the Longhorns with a 80.4% chance of winning round 1. I’m taking Texas by 17!
The winner faces #4 Arizona State on January 1 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Final Score
#5 Longhorns – 40
#12 Tigers – 23
#9 Tennessee Volunteers vs #8 Ohio State Buckeyes
Date: Saturday – December 21 – 7:00 p.m. – Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH
Players to watch:
#9 Tennessee Volunteers: QB Nico Iamaleava, RB Dylan Sampson, WR Dont’e Thornton Jr, LB Arion Carter and DB Jermon McCoy.
#8 Ohio State Buckeyes: QB Will Howard, RB Quinshon Judkins, WR Jeremiah Smith, S Sonny Styles and CB Denzel Burke.
ESPN has the Buckeyes with a 65.4% chance of winning this one and moving on to the second round. I’m taking #8 Ohio State by 10!
The winner faces #1 Oregon on January 1 in the Rose Bowl Pres. By Prudential
Final Score
#8 Buckeyes – 42
#9 Volunteers – 32
#11 SMU Mustangs vs #6 Penn State Nittany Lions
Date: December 21 – 11:00 a.m. – Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
Players to watch:
#11 SMU Mustangs: QB Kevin Jennings, RB Brahard Smith, WR Roderick Daniels Jr, LB Kobe Wilson and S Jonathan McGill.
#6 Penn State Nittany Lions: QB Drew Allar, RB Nicholas Singleton, TE Tyler Warren, S Jaylen Reed and PK Ryan Barker.
ESPN has the Nittany Lions with a 67.2% chance of winning this one at home. I’m taking the Mustangs by 12!
The winner faces #3 Boise State on December 31 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Final Score
#11 Mustangs – 35
#6 Nittany Lions – 23