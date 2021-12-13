News Ticker

Spurs outlasted Legends 116-105

December 13, 2021

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Austin Spurs defeated the Texas Legends by a final score of 116-105 on Saturday night.

San Antonio Spurs assignee Jock Landale posted 28 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, and Spurs assignee Josh Primo tallied 9 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 blocks. Two-way player Devontae Cacok recorded his fifth consecutive double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Jayvon Graves put up 20 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 blocks in Austin’s win. Damyean Dotson (16 points) and Jaylen Morris (12 points) also scored in double figures.

Justin Jackson led the Legends with 35 points.

