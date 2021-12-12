Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 31-0

HOUSTON: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor was pulled from the starting QB position during the second half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts in week 13 midway in the third quarter as the Texans were trailing 21-0. Davis Mills took control as QB but failed to score as the Colts easily defeated the Texans. Final 31-0. Houston will host the Seattle Seahawks looking to improve their record next week at NRG Stadium Kickoff is 12:00pm central time.