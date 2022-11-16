SMU Mustangs vs #21 Tulane Green Wave Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs #21 Tulane Green Wave

Saturday – November 17 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA



Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs (6-4, 4-2 American)

#21 Tulane Green Wave (8-2, 5-1 American)



Last week the Mustangs went into South Florida and beat the USF Bulls. This week, they head to the Big Easy and have a showdown with #21 Tulane. This game will have huge implications in conference because SMU is a game behind Tulane in the standings. The winner will pull close to UCF and a date with a conference championship in December. Let’s take a closer look at SMU on the road this week.



American Athletic Conference

SMU is on a 3-game win streak in conference while Tulane dropped their last game against #22 UCF by 7 at home. This game would allow the winner to be in the conversation for a mid-range bowl appearance this year.



SMU Mustangs

The Mustangs are sitting pretty! Sure, they have 4 losses overall but they also have 6 wins which makes them bowl eligible. This week they are on the road again and the stakes are high. A win in New Orleans would allow the Mustangs to lock that 3rd spot in conference. The Mustang’s defense has allowed the offense to score points with decent field position. Keep an eye on linebacker Jimmy Phillips and cornerback Nick Robers they are the x-factors for that Mustang defense.



#21 Tulane Green Wave

Tulane is led by Junior quarterback Michael Pratt. He has 2079 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Running back Tyjae Spears is averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He has 875 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. The Tulane offense is averaging 32.7 points per game while the defense is giving up 19 points on that side of the ball. Tulane is a talented team that can score on anyone!



Prediction

ESPN has the Green Wave with a 65.3% chance of winning at home. In all honesty, SMU will probably lose this week. In a perfect world I would take SMU every week, but the world ain’t perfect and the defense is shaky! I have Tulane by 9!



Final Score

Green Wave – 37

Mustangs – 29