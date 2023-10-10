SMU Mustangs vs ECU Pirates Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs ECU Pirates

Thursday – October 12 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium – Greenview, NC



Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs (3-2, 1-0 American)

ECU Pirates (1-4, 0-1 American)



SMU has been hit and miss all season. In their last 5 games the Mustangs have won 3 games but dropped a pair to TCU and OU. This week SMU is on the road in North Carolina to take on the ECU Pirates. This game will be a swing game for the Mustangs. A win gives them some footing in conference, but a loss will be tough for this team.



Why you should watch this game

This game is one for the Mustangs to improve their confidence and regain some moxie. The Mustangs are favored to win but anything can happen.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

MLB Playoffs, NFL Thursday night football, work the next day. I’m sure you can think of a reason to do something else.



SMU Mustangs

SMU has a chance to take control their destiny with a win on the road. The Mustangs are currently 3rd in the conference. The Mustangs have to play better on the road for the rest of the season to put it all together. Defense will be the key and scoring in the red zone will play a huge factor for an SMU victory. Keep an eye on the special teams this week, they will need to be the glue to solidify all three phases of the game. SMU is giving up 134 yards rushing yards to opposition this season. They will need to stop ECU’s Rahjai Harris this week. The X-factor will be the decision making of the defensive coordinator. He has to have his defense in position to make stops and make the Pirates a one-dimensional offense.



ECU Pirates

This season has been a long season already for the ECU Pirates. Last season (around the same time) ECU was undefeated at this point, but that was then and this is now. Quarterback Alex Flinn leads this team now and he will need to turn things around under center for the Pirates. He has 611 passing yards with 1 touchdown and 5 interceptions. He has to protect the ball plain and simple in order for the Pirates to get a win at home. Running back Rahjai Harris will need the ball. He has 217 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns he will be the x-factor for the Pirates.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 77.2% chance of winning on the road in North Carolina. The key for the Mustangs will be stopping the run and creating turnovers. I’m taking SMU by 18!



Final Score

Mustangs – 35

Pirates – 17