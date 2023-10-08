Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Monday – October 9 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV



Records Before the Game

Green Bay Packers (2-2, 1-1 Away)

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3, 0-1 Home)



The season is relatively young. A few of the teams that the critics and analysts have chosen to be dominant have been looking a little shaky right now. Keep in mind that right now you have a few solid teams in the league that will make the playoffs, but no clear-cut Super Bowl winner has been crowned yet. This game showcases two starting quarterbacks taking the reins for their respective team this season. Let’s take a closer look at both teams and keys to victory for both clubs on Monday night.



Why you should watch this game

This game will come down to the play of both quarterbacks. The young Jordan Love for the Packers and the veteran game manager Jimmy Garoppolo for the Raiders. The QB that distributes the ball the best with accurate passes will win this game.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have a busy week at work this week. You need to concentrate on reports and other tasks to have a successful week and keep your boss at bay.



Green Bay Packers

Green Bay’s quarterback Jordan Love has been on this team for three years sitting behind Aaron Rodgers. He has a chance to blaze his own path with the organization. All he needs is a little time to grow as the leader of the pack. He has 901 passing yards with 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He will be the catalyst for a successful season. They should allow him to run the ball at times. Keep an eye on the Packers defense they will be the x-factor for a Packers win on the road.



Las Vegas Raiders

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is back from a concussion injury which sat him out last game. Last week back up Aidan O’Connell played in his absence. The Raiders struggled with putting points on the board, but they have the talent to score. The key for a Raider victory is to get the ball into the hands of their playmakers early and often. Running back Josh Jacobs need to touch the ball at least 20 times to establish the run and move the chains at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Packers with a 55.3% chance of winning on the road in Las Vegas. I’m taking the Raiders by 4! The Raiders are a far better team than what people and fans thinks.



Final Score

Raiders – 28

Packers – 24