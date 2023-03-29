Silva hits 2 homers, drives in 5, TCU wins 6th straight.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E TCU 2 0 1 3 3 2 0 0 3 14 14 0 UT Arlington 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 6 1

Scoring Summary Team Inning Play Description TCU UTA TCU 1st Taylor doubled down the rf line, RBI (3-2 FBBFBF); Richardson scored. 1 0 TCU 1st Bowen singled to right field, RBI (2-2 KKBB); Taylor scored. 2 0 UTA 1st C. Sumbler homered to left field, 2 RBI (1-0 B); R. Black scored. 2 2 TCU 3rd Fontenelle singled to right field, RBI (1-2 BFS); Boyers scored, unearned. 3 2 TCU 4th Silva homered to center field, 2 RBI (3-2 BKFFBB); Nunez scored. 5 2 TCU 4th Taylor singled to center field, RBI (1-2 KBS); Richardson scored. 6 2 TCU 5th Silva homered to left field, 3 RBI (1-0 B); Bishop scored; Bowen scored. 9 2 TCU 6th Bowen doubled to right field, RBI (2-2 BBKKK); Fontenelle advanced to third; Richardson scored. 10 2 TCU 6th Davis advanced to second; Bowen advanced to third; Fontenelle scored on a passed ball. 11 2 UTA 8th G. Berkley doubled down the 3b line, RBI (2-2 BKFBF); R. Thomas scored. 11 3 TCU 9th Fontenelle homered to left center, 3 RBI (0-0); Taylor scored; Richardson scored. 14 3 Totals 14 3

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi