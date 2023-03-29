News Ticker

Silva hits 2 homers, drives in 5, TCU wins 6th straight.

March 29, 2023 Baseball, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
TCU 2 0 1 3 3 2 0 0 3 14 14 0
UT Arlington 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 6 1
Scoring Summary
  Team Inning Play Description TCU UTA
  TCU 1st Taylor doubled down the rf line, RBI (3-2 FBBFBF); Richardson scored. 1 0
  TCU 1st Bowen singled to right field, RBI (2-2 KKBB); Taylor scored. 2 0
  UTA 1st C. Sumbler homered to left field, 2 RBI (1-0 B); R. Black scored. 2 2
  TCU 3rd Fontenelle singled to right field, RBI (1-2 BFS); Boyers scored, unearned. 3 2
  TCU 4th Silva homered to center field, 2 RBI (3-2 BKFFBB); Nunez scored. 5 2
  TCU 4th Taylor singled to center field, RBI (1-2 KBS); Richardson scored. 6 2
  TCU 5th Silva homered to left field, 3 RBI (1-0 B); Bishop scored; Bowen scored. 9 2
  TCU 6th Bowen doubled to right field, RBI (2-2 BBKKK); Fontenelle advanced to third; Richardson scored. 10 2
  TCU 6th Davis advanced to second; Bowen advanced to third; Fontenelle scored on a passed ball. 11 2
  UTA 8th G. Berkley doubled down the 3b line, RBI (2-2 BKFBF); R. Thomas scored. 11 3
  TCU 9th Fontenelle homered to left center, 3 RBI (0-0); Taylor scored; Richardson scored. 14 3
  Totals     14 3

Notes: 
• TCU scored double-digit runs for the sixth time this season.
• TCU tallied double-digit hits (14) in a game for the 11th time this season.
• TCU scored in the first inning for the ninth time this season.
• TCU homered in a game for the 20th time this season.
• TCU hit multiple home runs in a game for the eighth time this season.
• TCU has homered in 12 straight games.
• TCU stole multiple bases in a game for the 12th time this season.
• TCU played errorless baseball for the 10th time this season.
• The TCU pitching staff totaled double-digit strikeouts (12) for the 11th time this season
Brayden Taylor collected his sixth multi-hit game of the season and the 48th of his career.
• Taylor tallied his fifth multi-RBI game of the year and the 32nd of his career.
Tre Richardson has reached safely in nine straight games.
Cole Fontenelle has reached safely in 18 straight games.
• Fontenelle hit his fifth home run of the season.
• Fontenelle picked up his seventh multi-hit game of the season and the ninth of his career.
• Fontenelle collected his sixth multi-RBI game of the season.
Karson Bowen stretched his hitting streak to seven games.
• Bowen posted his ninth career multi-hit game and his fifth multi-RBI game of the year.
Austin Davis has reached base safely in 11 straight games.
Anthony Silva hit his second and third career home runs.
• Silva tallied his fifth career multi-hit game and his sixth career multi-RBI game.

