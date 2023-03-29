Silva hits 2 homers, drives in 5, TCU wins 6th straight.

|R
|H
|E
|14
|14
|0
|3
|6
|1
|Team
|Play Description
|TCU
|UTA
|1st
|Taylor doubled down the rf line, RBI (3-2 FBBFBF); Richardson scored.
|1
|0
|1st
|Bowen singled to right field, RBI (2-2 KKBB); Taylor scored.
|2
|0
|1st
|C. Sumbler homered to left field, 2 RBI (1-0 B); R. Black scored.
|2
|2
|3rd
|Fontenelle singled to right field, RBI (1-2 BFS); Boyers scored, unearned.
|3
|2
|4th
|Silva homered to center field, 2 RBI (3-2 BKFFBB); Nunez scored.
|5
|2
|4th
|Taylor singled to center field, RBI (1-2 KBS); Richardson scored.
|6
|2
|5th
|Silva homered to left field, 3 RBI (1-0 B); Bishop scored; Bowen scored.
|9
|2
|6th
|Bowen doubled to right field, RBI (2-2 BBKKK); Fontenelle advanced to third; Richardson scored.
|10
|2
|6th
|Davis advanced to second; Bowen advanced to third; Fontenelle scored on a passed ball.
|11
|2
|8th
|G. Berkley doubled down the 3b line, RBI (2-2 BKFBF); R. Thomas scored.
|11
|3
|9th
|Fontenelle homered to left center, 3 RBI (0-0); Taylor scored; Richardson scored.
|14
|3
|Totals
|14
|3
Notes:
• TCU scored double-digit runs for the sixth time this season.
• TCU tallied double-digit hits (14) in a game for the 11th time this season.
• TCU scored in the first inning for the ninth time this season.
• TCU homered in a game for the 20th time this season.
• TCU hit multiple home runs in a game for the eighth time this season.
• TCU has homered in 12 straight games.
• TCU stole multiple bases in a game for the 12th time this season.
• TCU played errorless baseball for the 10th time this season.
• The TCU pitching staff totaled double-digit strikeouts (12) for the 11th time this season
• Brayden Taylor collected his sixth multi-hit game of the season and the 48th of his career.
• Taylor tallied his fifth multi-RBI game of the year and the 32nd of his career.
• Tre Richardson has reached safely in nine straight games.
• Cole Fontenelle has reached safely in 18 straight games.
• Fontenelle hit his fifth home run of the season.
• Fontenelle picked up his seventh multi-hit game of the season and the ninth of his career.
• Fontenelle collected his sixth multi-RBI game of the season.
• Karson Bowen stretched his hitting streak to seven games.
• Bowen posted his ninth career multi-hit game and his fifth multi-RBI game of the year.
• Austin Davis has reached base safely in 11 straight games.
• Anthony Silva hit his second and third career home runs.
• Silva tallied his fifth career multi-hit game and his sixth career multi-RBI game.