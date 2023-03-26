News Ticker

Renegades fall to Brahmas 15-9

March 26, 2023 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Football, Galleries, Sports, XFL

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

 
1st Quarter SA ARL
FG
1:48
John Parker Romo 29 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 59 yards, 7:33
 3 0
 
 
2nd Quarter SA ARL
TD
6:34
Jordan Williams 44 Yd Fumble Return (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed)
 9 0
 
 
3rd Quarter SA ARL
FG
12:00
Taylor Russolino 53 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 38 yards, 3:00
 9 3
TD
8:38
Lujuan Winningham 16 Yd pass from Drew Plitt (One-Point Run Conversion Failed)
4 plays, 33 yards, 2:04
 9 9
 
 
4th Quarter SA ARL
FG
9:02
John Parker Romo 45 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 48 yards, 2:02
 12 9
FG
1:46
John Parker Romo 56 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 46 yards, 2:19
 15 9
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 12
Passing 1st downs 2 8
Rushing 1st downs 4 3
1st downs from penalties 1 1
3rd down efficiency 2-12 5-14
4th down efficiency 0-0 0-0
Total Plays 46 57
Total Yards 162 249
Total Drives 12 12
Yards per Play 3.5 4.4
Passing 51 170
Comp-Att 9-20 16-29
Yards per pass 2.3 5.3
Interceptions thrown 1 1
Sacks-Yards Lost 2-8 3-15
Rushing 111 79
Rushing Attempts 24 25
Yards per rush 4.6 3.2
Penalties 6-45 10-106
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles lost 0 1
Interceptions thrown 1 1
Defensive / Special Teams TDs 1 0
Possession 27:14 32:46
 
 

