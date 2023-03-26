Renegades fall to Brahmas 15-9

Scoring Summary
|1st Quarter
|SA
|ARL
|
FG
1:48
John Parker Romo 29 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 59 yards, 7:33
|3
|0
|2nd Quarter
|SA
|ARL
|
TD
6:34
Jordan Williams 44 Yd Fumble Return (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed)
|9
|0
|3rd Quarter
|SA
|ARL
|
FG
12:00
Taylor Russolino 53 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 38 yards, 3:00
|9
|3
|
TD
8:38
Lujuan Winningham 16 Yd pass from Drew Plitt (One-Point Run Conversion Failed)
4 plays, 33 yards, 2:04
|9
|9
|4th Quarter
|SA
|ARL
|
FG
9:02
John Parker Romo 45 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 48 yards, 2:02
|12
|9
|
FG
1:46
John Parker Romo 56 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 46 yards, 2:19
|15
|9
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|12
|Passing 1st downs
|2
|8
|Rushing 1st downs
|4
|3
|1st downs from penalties
|1
|1
|3rd down efficiency
|2-12
|5-14
|4th down efficiency
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Plays
|46
|57
|Total Yards
|162
|249
|Total Drives
|12
|12
|Yards per Play
|3.5
|4.4
|Passing
|51
|170
|Comp-Att
|9-20
|16-29
|Yards per pass
|2.3
|5.3
|Interceptions thrown
|1
|1
|Sacks-Yards Lost
|2-8
|3-15
|Rushing
|111
|79
|Rushing Attempts
|24
|25
|Yards per rush
|4.6
|3.2
|Penalties
|6-45
|10-106
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles lost
|0
|1
|Interceptions thrown
|1
|1
|Defensive / Special Teams TDs
|1
|0
|Possession
|27:14
|32:46