New York Jets vs Houston Texans Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

New York Jets vs Houston Texans

Sunday – November 28 – 12:00 pm

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

New York Jets ( 2-8 )

Houston Texans ( 2-8 )

Congratulations to Houston Mascot, “Toro” for receiving the NFL Mascot of the Year Honors. This is one mascot that works hard at what he does. Definitely one of the positives of the organization. Another was the Texans defeating the Tennessee Titans last week 22-13. Not the Texans team from the past. The New York Jets are coming to Houston with the worst defense in the NFL taking on the Houston Texans with the worst offense in the NFL. Something has to give, right?

New York Jets

Rookie QB Zach Wilson is coming off a knew injury that sidelined him for over a month. Coach Saleh is confident he’ll come back strong against the Texans.

Coach Saleh on what he hopes to see from Zach Wilson in his return to the field.

Under Pressure QB Zach Wilson gets sacked on 5% of his dropbacks which is the highest rate in the NFL. I’m expecting the Jets to run the ball more till Wilson gets adjusted to playing again.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are coming off a great upset victory over the Tennessee Titans, the same team that the New York Jets defeated in OT earlier in the year. Before that the Texans lost eight games in a roll. So which team will show up today? QB Tyrod Taylor looked unstoppable rushing for two touchdowns to give the Texans enough to defeat the Titans. Perhaps you should thank Ryan Tannehill for throwing four interceptions forcing a total of 5 turnovers.

Prediction

The battle for the number one pick in next year’s draft continues. One of the positives of this matchup is the annual salute to service. The Houston Texans were actually the first team in the NFL to honor the armed forces with a dedicated Salute to Service game that started a tradition that has been recognized throughout the league. Thank you to all those, past and present who have fought for our freedoms that we have the opportunity to have and embrace today.

Final Score

Houston Texans – 13

New York Jets – 10