Dallas Mavericks: Heading to the All-Star Break

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Say whatever you want about the Mavericks. Over the last 5 games Dallas are 3 and 2 having dropped their last 2 games to the Kings and Timberwolves. New point guard Kyrie Irving has come in and made a difference in the absence of Luka dealing with a high ankle sprain. Kyrie is 2 and 2 as a Maverick and has made his mark on and off the court in Dallas. Last game Dallas dropped a very winnable game against the Timberwolves at home by 3 points. Kyrie and Luka looked a little lost in the first 3 quarters but found their footing in the 4th. Here’s the gist of it. Dallas should play JaVale McGee and Markieff Morris together in the 3rd and 4th quarters. JaVale will be the rim protector while Markieff will give the team the toughness it needs on the backside of the floor. I’m surprised the Coach Kidd hasn’t figured that out yet. Luka is a good player that’s a huge liability on the defensive end. We need to see how Dallas finishes the first part heading into the All-Star break!



2/15 – 8:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This game will be the measuring stick for Dallas. The new backcourt should be on the same page and getting the ball into the hands of the guys early in the shot clock will be key. Denver has a complete team and playing center JaVale McGee will be a huge factor in this game. Rebounding should be job one for the Mavericks. Final Score: Mavericks 122 – Nuggets 127



2/23 – 7:30 p.m. – San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas should have an easy time at home hosting San Antonio. The Spurs are struggling and have been for the past few years. Dallas should be able to use some of their young players in this one. It’s the first game after the All-Star break and Dallas should be ready for the second part of the season. Final Score: Spurs 85 – Mavericks 119



2/26 – 2:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: ABC

Now that the LeBron James chasing history jazz is over. Dallas has a chance to move up 2 spots at the end of this week. Denver, Memphis and Portland will cancel themselves out. Dallas will need to beat the Lakers and prove that they are a threat in the West! I’m taking Dallas by 12!

Final Score: LA Lakers 100 – Mavericks 112