San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Dallas is Making Waves!

The Dallas Cowboys could be laying a trap for San Francisco in Arlington this weekend. San Francisco is one of the better teams in the NFL this season. In their last 5 games, the 49ers are 4-1 with wins over Denver, Seattle, Washington and Las Vegas. In that same time span, Dallas is 2-3 with close losses to Tampa Bay, Green Bay and Arizona by an average of 10 points. All three games were very winnable games. Dallas has a problem with having leads and dropping games in the last 4 minutes of their games. The Cowboys need to put the 49ers down at home. The key will be how well the Cowboys defense performs. They cannot get sucked into play action passes for huge gains. Oh and Christian McCaffrey is still a beast!

Game Info

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – November 15 – 3:25PM

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

San Francisco 49ers (7-1, 2-1 Away)

The 49ers made waves at the trade deadline adding veteran wide out Keenan Allen. The 49ers have a tough team on both sides of the ball. The offense is led by running back Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle and WR Mike Evans. That’s an All-Pro team on the field and on paper. The key for the 49ers is misdirection and plays action passes. They use a 3 wideout, 1 tight end set and with the scheme it leaves opposing defenses chasing ghosts especially in the red zone. The x-factor for the 49ers will be the offensive side of the ball. The whole thing. They can and will score from anywhere on the field at any time. The defense plays a base 4-3 that applies pressure on opposing offenses.

Dallas Cowboys (4-5, 1-3 Home)

The Cowboys will need to come out playing like this is a playoff game. A win will bring them closer to the NFC East leading New York Giants in the division. The Cowboys game plan needs to be plain and simple: establish the run using one running back. The running back by committee is idiotic! Allow Javonte Williams to establish his dominance behind the offensive line. He has 629 yards on 154 carries and 9 touchdowns. Why do the Cowboys force passes to guys dropping the ball? Dallas leads San Francisco in every statical category. Dak has more passing yards than Purdy, Williams has more rushing yards than the 49ers runners and CeeDee Lamb’s stats are better than the 49ers receivers as well. So, what’s the problem? It’s the Cowboys defense. They’re giving up way too many points at the end of the game.

Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with a 63.7% chance of winning on the road Sunday afternoon. If Dallas could muster up a win they will be .500 on the season. People that love football has the 49ers blowing out Dallas. The last time the Cowboys beat the 49ers was December 20, 2020, at AT&T Stadium 41-33. The over/under is 52.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Dallas by 6! Dallas will need to allow Brandon Aubrey to kick field goals to walk away with points!

Final Score

Cowboys – 36

49ers – 30

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.