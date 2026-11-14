Edmonds double/double leads TCU past Milwaukee 76-64

Team Statistics FG 26-64 23-64 Field Goal % 41 36 3PT 5-20 4-19 Three Point % 25 21 FT 7-9 26-36 Free Throw % 78 72 Rebounds 41 46 Offensive Rebounds 9 15 Defensive Rebounds 32 31 Assists 12 12 Steals 8 9 Blocks 7 6 Total Turnovers 15 11 Points Off Turnovers 10 12 Fast Break Points 7 23 Points in Paint 32 34 Fouls 23 6 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 5 14 Percent Led 21 70

TEAM NOTES courtesy of gofrogs.com

– TCU improved to 2-0 all-time against Milwaukee.

– The Frogs moved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

– TCU had five or more players in double figures for the fourth straight game to open the season. It continues the streak of being the first time in the 21st century that the Frogs have had this occurrence happen four straight times to start the year.

– TCU improved to 81-8 against non-conference opponents in Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.

– TCU improved to 57-9 in November and 104-21 in November and December games combined under Dixon.

– It was TCU’s 14th win in the last 17 games dating back to last season.

– TCU out rebounded Milwaukee, 46-41, and improves to 3-0 this season and 162-47 under Dixon when having more rebounds than its opponent.

– TCU entered the game leading the nation with 39.3 free throws attempted per game and finished Friday with 30 or more for the fourth-straight game going 26-of-36.