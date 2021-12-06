Miami and North Texas Selected to Play in the Frisco Football Classic Bowl

FRISCO, TEXAS — Miami (6-6), representing the Mid-American Conference, and North Texas (6-6), representing Conference USA, will meet in the Frisco Football Classic Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 23, at 2:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will air on ESPN.



“We are thrilled to announce the Frisco Football Classic Bowl between Miami and North Texas, accomplished programs from the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA, respectively,” said Frisco Football Classic executive director Sean Johnson. “We are excited to welcome the teams and their enthusiastic fan bases to Frisco, Texas.”



Miami will be playing in its second bowl game in three years. The RedHawks played in the Lending Tree Bowl in 2019 where they lost to Louisiana 27-17. They are led by sophomore linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. who has a team-best 116 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, to go along with four sacks.



North Texas will be playing in its fifth bowl game in six years. The Mean Green played in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, where they fell to Appalachian State 56-28. They started the 2021 season 1-6 but are riding a five-game winning streak as they head to the Frisco Football Classic, including a 45-23 win eventual Conference USA champion UTSA on Nov. 27.



The Frisco Football Classic is one of 18 college football bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events during the 2021 Bowl Season. Tickets can be purchased by going to https://thefriscobowl.com/tickets/ .