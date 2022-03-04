The Dallas Mavericks are Making Huge Strides

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are currently in the 5th spot in the Western Conference at 38-25. The Mavericks are in 2nd place in Southwestern Division right behind the Memphis Grizzlies. Over the past 10 games Dallas is 8-2 and have quality wins over Golden State (twice), Detroit, LA Clippers, Miami, New Orleans and Philadelphia. The Mavericks have proved to the league that they belong at the top of the elite squads this season with the addition of PG Spencer Dinwiddie. He has meshed with the Dallas offense averaging 14.5 points per game. Guard Jalen Bronson has been playing lights out on both ends of the floor. PG Luka Doncic has been the guiding light for the Mavericks and recently was awarded “Player of the Month”. He will be even more of an elite player if he played defense. Let’s take a look at these upcoming games and my predictions!



3/5 – 4:00 p.m. – Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas has a chance to keep up their winning ways and get to four straight wins Saturday afternoon at home. King’s PG De’Aaron Fox is a talented guy that has an incredible upside. Dallas will need to cover him from start to finish. The Kings are a struggling team, so Dallas has a chance!

Final Score: Kings 82 – Mavericks 111



3/7 – 7:30 p.m. – Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

The Utah Jazz have won 4 out of their last 5 games (at the time of this article). PG Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.1 points per game. The Jazz are in 4th place a game in the conference and a half game ahead of the Mavericks. This game will be a good. If the Mavericks win, they take over the 4th spot in the West. Final Score: Jazz 98 – Mavericks 106!



3/9 – 7:30 p.m. – New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

The Knicks have been up and down all season long. The team is young but hasn’t had a proven leader to lead the the way. Dallas will have a cake walk in this one. Knicks forward Julius Randle is struggling to lead a team that has no direction. Final Score: Knicks 91 – Mavericks 118!



3/11 – 7:00 – Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas is on the road in Houston for this one. Look for the Mavericks to rest some starters near the end of this game. Houston is one of the worst teams in the league this season. The only way that the Rockets would get a win in this one is for Dallas not showing up! Final Score: Mavericks 110 – Rockets 77!



3/13 – 2:30 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics – TV: ABC

This will be a huge test for Dallas. The Celtics are one of the top teams in the East and they match up well against teams that love running the ball like the Mavericks. Dallas will need to play tough defense in transition. Boston loves pushing the ball! Final Score: Dallas 92 – Boston 102!



3/16 – 6:30 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets – TV: ESPN

If you would’ve asked me to pick the winner out of this game a few months ago, I would’ve picked the Nets! The Nets are sitting in 8th place in the East with all of that talent and have lost 9 straight games. Dallas has a chance of thrashing the Nets and establishing a winning streak against them this year. Final Score: Mavericks 120 – Nets 92!



3/18 – Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This game will be a huge test for Dallas. It will be the fourth game on the teams East Coast swing. Matching up with 76ers center Joel Embiid will be the key. Oh wait! James Harden is on the team as well. Dallas can pull it off if they can control the paint. Rebounding will be the key for a victory in Philly. But I’ll be real… I don’t see the Mavericks pulling this off. Final Score: Mavericks 91 – 76ers 117!