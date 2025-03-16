Salt Lake City defeated Legends 121-101

Isaiah Thomas leads all scorers with 25 points.
Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|SLC
|27
|28
|41
|25
|121
|TEX
|18
|32
|22
|29
|101
|
Team Stats
|FG
|51-105
|40-97
|Field Goal %
|48.6
|41.2
|3PT
|14-39
|9-37
|Three Point %
|35.9
|24.3
|FT
|3-7
|7-9
|Free Throw %
|42.9
|77.8
|Rebounds
|60
|44
|Offensive Rebounds
|18
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|42
|34
|Assists
|34
|30
|Steals
|11
|7
|Blocks
|5
|9
|Total Turnovers
|11
|17
|Points Off Turnovers
|8
|24
|Fast Break Points
|26
|6
|Points in Paint
|66
|54
|Fouls
|13
|12
|Technical Fouls
|1
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0