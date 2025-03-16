News Ticker

Salt Lake City defeated Legends 121-101

March 16, 2025 Basketball, D-League Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports, Texas Legends

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Isaiah Thomas leads all scorers with 25 points.

Final
  1 2 3 4 T
SLC 27 28 41 25 121
TEX 18 32 22 29 101

Team Stats
FG 51-105 40-97
Field Goal % 48.6 41.2
3PT 14-39 9-37
Three Point % 35.9 24.3
FT 3-7 7-9
Free Throw % 42.9 77.8
Rebounds 60 44
Offensive Rebounds 18 10
Defensive Rebounds 42 34
Assists 34 30
Steals 11 7
Blocks 5 9
Total Turnovers 11 17
Points Off Turnovers 8 24
Fast Break Points 26 6
Points in Paint 66 54
Fouls 13 12
Technical Fouls 1 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0

