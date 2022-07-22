Royal Roundz III Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas, Texas – July 23, 2022, at 6PM, Gilley’s Dallas 1135 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, Texas. First fight is scheduled at 6:30PM. Dallas will be the place to be on Saturday night to watch some exciting young talented boxers from the DFW Metroplex. If you can’t attend tune into DFTVSports.com for live boxing, commentating and sports entertainment for this event.



Royal Roundz III is the highly anticipated boxing bout promoted by Official Kingdom Boxing and Dallas native Cedric Brown. The bouts will be held at Gilley’s this Saturday night on Botham Jean Blvd in Dallas. This is the 3rd Royal Roundz held in Dallas and like the two promotions before this will be actioned packed as well. “Dallas has become a hub for young great fighters like champions Errol Spence, Jr., Maurice Hooker, Curtis Cokes, Charlie Powell and Charles Hatley just to name a few”. This event will host a few talented boxers that could easily throw their names in the hat to become future champions in several weight classes.



Boxers Slated to Fight (Card is subject to change)

Zechariah Lewis making his pro debut in Dallas this weekend. He has been on everyone’s radar as a young talent for the past couple of years. Shurreta Metcalf (10W – 4L -1 Draw) taking on an opponent TBD (at the time of this article). Edwin Pena (1W – 0L – 1D) is looking to add another win and keep momentum heading into the fall. “Robert Kevin Garcia vs Carlos Gorham will be one of the best fights of the evening”, said Mike Parra on Fightsports.com. “Dallas has a huge number of underground talents that fight fans haven’t heard about!” One of the best young female fighters is Kailia Attry. Her power and speed is a problem for anyone, male or female”! Omar Urieta has been fighting around Dallas for the past few years. He fought in the Big Belt Championship tournament. He’s extremely explosive from the starting bell to the final bell of each fight. David Stevens is considered the new face of Dallas boxing. He is championship ready, and he will be on the card as well. He is a must see!



Celebrities Attending the Bouts

Former Middleweight pound for pound fighter to win a heavyweight title Roy Jones, Jr. will be the promotions special guest. Roy Jones, Jr. has Zechariah Lewis making his pro debut. Former IBO Super Featherweight Champion Jeff Mayweather will be in attendance. Special musical performance by Dr. Rose!