Free Events Provide Western Lifestyle Experience at PBR World Finals

Ahead of the first-ever Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Fort Worth in May, the PBR announced a slate of free events that will accompany bull riding’s most prestigious event and bring an unprecedented, two-week Western lifestyle festival.

The 2022 PBR World Finals will buck into Fort Worth on May 13-22 at Dickies Arena. The opening rounds of competition will be held May 13-15, with the action coming to a climactic end May 19-22 when the 2022 PBR World Champion will be crowned, earning the coveted gold buckle and accompanying $1 million bonus.

Among the family-friendly, action-packed lineup of programming, PBR will launch the newly created PBR Cowboy Experience and Expo, bringing the sport’s history and Western way of living to life via interactive exhibits and more. The PBR Parade of Champions is a weekend celebration held May 14 and 21 to kickstart festivities.

Additionally, fans can attend the newly announced ticketed events at Cowtown Coliseum in the historic Stockyards, including the 2022 World Champions Rodeo Alliance Women’s Rodeo World Championship and the late-night entertainment antics of Bulls Gone Wild.

Learn more about events during the Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Fort Worth.