News Ticker

Panthers score in the last second, defeat Renegades 25-24

May 11, 2025 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Football, Galleries, Sports, USFL

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

May 10, 2025, 1:00 PM EDT

Choctaw Stadium

Arlington, TX

1
2
3
4
T
Pan   0 9 0 16 25
Ren   3 3 6 12 24

Scoring Summary

Team
Qtr
Clock
Play
Score
ARL 1 3:32 L.Havrisik 20 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King. 0-3
MICH 2 14:27 B.Perkins rushed right end for 23 yards. B.Perkins FUMBLES, forced by J.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-B.Perkins at ARL End Zone. TOUCHDOWN. 6-3
MICH 2 14:16 ONE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Perkins rushed right guard to ARL 2 for yards. Tackled by D.Payne, D.Nixon at ARL 2. ONE-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. 6-3
MICH 2 4:23 B.Potter 56 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-P.Bowden, Holder-S.Vernon. 9-3
ARL 2 00:04 L.Havrisik 33 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King. 9-6
ARL 3 10:26 L.Havrisik 29 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King. 9-9
ARL 3 8:39 L.Havrisik 33 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King. 9-12
ARL 4 12:55 L.Perez pass deep left complete. Catch made by T.Vaughns for 29 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 9-18
ARL 4 12:48 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez rushed right end to MICH 5 for yards. Tackled by L.Bell at MICH 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. 9-18
MICH 4 5:51 B.Perkins pass short middle complete [C.Odom]. Catch made by M.Turner for 12 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 15-18
MICH 4 5:47 THREE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Perkins steps back to pass. Catch made by M.Turner for yards. THREE-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 18-18
ARL 4 2:06 L.Perez pass short right complete. Catch made by S.Cannella for 10 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 18-24
ARL 4 2:01 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Payton. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. 18-24
MICH 4 00:01 T.Taua rushed up the middle for 1 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 24-24
MICH 4 00:00 ONE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Taua rushed left end to ARL End Zone for yards. ONE-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 25-24

Game Comparison

Team
MICH
ARL
Total Yds 331 336
Pass Yds 231 314
Rush Yds 104 32
Penalties 9 7
1st Downs 19 22
3rd Downs 6 – 11 7 – 13
4th Downs 2 – 2 0 – 0
Total Plays 52 60
Red Zone 2 – 3 1 – 5
Time of Poss 26:04 33:56
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles-Lost 3 – 2 2 – 0
Sacks (Yds) 3.0 – 10 1.0 – 4
TFL (Yds) 10.0 (33) 3.0 (15)
Alt. Kickoffs 0 – 0 0 – 0

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly