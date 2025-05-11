Panthers score in the last second, defeat Renegades 25-24

ARL 1 3:32 L.Havrisik 20 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King. 0-3

MICH 2 14:27 B.Perkins rushed right end for 23 yards. B.Perkins FUMBLES, forced by J.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-B.Perkins at ARL End Zone. TOUCHDOWN. 6-3

MICH 2 14:16 ONE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Perkins rushed right guard to ARL 2 for yards. Tackled by D.Payne, D.Nixon at ARL 2. ONE-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. 6-3

MICH 2 4:23 B.Potter 56 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-P.Bowden, Holder-S.Vernon. 9-3

ARL 2 00:04 L.Havrisik 33 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King. 9-6

ARL 3 10:26 L.Havrisik 29 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King. 9-9

ARL 3 8:39 L.Havrisik 33 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King. 9-12

ARL 4 12:55 L.Perez pass deep left complete. Catch made by T.Vaughns for 29 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 9-18

ARL 4 12:48 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez rushed right end to MICH 5 for yards. Tackled by L.Bell at MICH 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. 9-18

MICH 4 5:51 B.Perkins pass short middle complete [C.Odom]. Catch made by M.Turner for 12 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 15-18

MICH 4 5:47 THREE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Perkins steps back to pass. Catch made by M.Turner for yards. THREE-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 18-18

ARL 4 2:06 L.Perez pass short right complete. Catch made by S.Cannella for 10 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 18-24

ARL 4 2:01 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Payton. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. 18-24

MICH 4 00:01 T.Taua rushed up the middle for 1 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 24-24