Panthers score in the last second, defeat Renegades 25-24

May 10, 2025, 1:00 PM EDT
Choctaw Stadium
Arlington, TX
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
T
|Pan 0
|9
|0
|16
|25
|Ren 3
|3
|6
|12
|24
Scoring Summary
|
Team
|
Qtr
|
Clock
|
Play
|
Score
|ARL
|1
|3:32
|L.Havrisik 20 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King.
|0-3
|MICH
|2
|14:27
|B.Perkins rushed right end for 23 yards. B.Perkins FUMBLES, forced by J.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-B.Perkins at ARL End Zone. TOUCHDOWN.
|6-3
|MICH
|2
|14:16
|ONE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Perkins rushed right guard to ARL 2 for yards. Tackled by D.Payne, D.Nixon at ARL 2. ONE-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|6-3
|MICH
|2
|4:23
|B.Potter 56 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-P.Bowden, Holder-S.Vernon.
|9-3
|ARL
|2
|00:04
|L.Havrisik 33 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King.
|9-6
|ARL
|3
|10:26
|L.Havrisik 29 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King.
|9-9
|ARL
|3
|8:39
|L.Havrisik 33 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King.
|9-12
|ARL
|4
|12:55
|L.Perez pass deep left complete. Catch made by T.Vaughns for 29 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|9-18
|ARL
|4
|12:48
|TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez rushed right end to MICH 5 for yards. Tackled by L.Bell at MICH 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|9-18
|MICH
|4
|5:51
|B.Perkins pass short middle complete [C.Odom]. Catch made by M.Turner for 12 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|15-18
|MICH
|4
|5:47
|THREE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Perkins steps back to pass. Catch made by M.Turner for yards. THREE-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|18-18
|ARL
|4
|2:06
|L.Perez pass short right complete. Catch made by S.Cannella for 10 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|18-24
|ARL
|4
|2:01
|TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Payton. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|18-24
|MICH
|4
|00:01
|T.Taua rushed up the middle for 1 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|24-24
|MICH
|4
|00:00
|ONE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Taua rushed left end to ARL End Zone for yards. ONE-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|25-24
Game Comparison
|
Team
|
MICH
|
ARL
|Total Yds
|331
|336
|Pass Yds
|231
|314
|Rush Yds
|104
|32
|Penalties
|9
|7
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|3rd Downs
|6 – 11
|7 – 13
|4th Downs
|2 – 2
|0 – 0
|Total Plays
|52
|60
|Red Zone
|2 – 3
|1 – 5
|Time of Poss
|26:04
|33:56
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3 – 2
|2 – 0
|Sacks (Yds)
|3.0 – 10
|1.0 – 4
|TFL (Yds)
|10.0 (33)
|3.0 (15)
|Alt. Kickoffs
|0 – 0
|0 – 0