News Ticker

Paige Bueckers scores 22 points, Jessica Shepard added 19, Wings beat Sky 96-91

July 13, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
CHI
 20 20 33 18 91
DAL
 26 20 20 30 96

Team Stats
FG 36-75 36-75
Field Goal % 48 48
3PT 7-22 9-25
Three Point % 32 36
FT 12-13 15-19
Free Throw % 92 79
Rebounds 36 33
Offensive Rebounds 6 7
Defensive Rebounds 30 26
Assists 16 23
Steals 3 4
Blocks 1 3
Total Turnovers 7 5
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 11 9
Fast Break Points 12 13
Points in Paint 54 38
Fouls 16 13
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 10 6
Percent Led 53 44

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly