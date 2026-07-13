Paige Bueckers scores 22 points, Jessica Shepard added 19, Wings beat Sky 96-91

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
CHI
|20
|20
|33
|18
|91
|
DAL
|26
|20
|20
|30
|96
|
Team Stats
|FG
|36-75
|36-75
|Field Goal %
|48
|48
|3PT
|7-22
|9-25
|Three Point %
|32
|36
|FT
|12-13
|15-19
|Free Throw %
|92
|79
|Rebounds
|36
|33
|Offensive Rebounds
|6
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|30
|26
|Assists
|16
|23
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Total Turnovers
|7
|5
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fast Break Points
|12
|13
|Points in Paint
|54
|38
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|10
|6
|Percent Led
|53
|44