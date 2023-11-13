Skinny Puppy @ House of Blues

ues, Live NAtion Dallas, Live Nation,

Industrial forefathers Skinny Puppy kicked off the fall leg of their Final Tour Wednesday night at House of Blues, ending a career that spans over 40 years. It’s the kind of show that leaves an indelible mark on everyone in attendance. Skinny Puppy has always been a trailblazer in the industrial music scene, and their performance at the House of Blues was nothing short of iconic. The venue’s vibe, combining intimacy and top-notch sound, was the perfect setting for the band’s farewell tour.

cEvin Key and Nivek Ogre have a legacy of crafting haunting melodies, layered with thought-provoking lyrics and pulsating beats, creating an immersive and intense atmosphere. Add to that their use of visuals and stage presence, which has always been a key part of their performance, and this show was completely over the top. Those who aren’t familiar with Skinny Puppy would have been left confused and uncomfortable, but the sea of black shirt-wearing fans ate it all up. It’s really hard to describe a show that was constantly evolving as the set progressed. Key took his place stationed atop his stand of keyboards, samplers, and racks while Ogre began the set as a silhouette behind a white screen in the center of the stage for the first two songs. It wasn’t until the third song that he emerged from behind the screens wrapped in multiple cloaks that slowly gave way to reveal an alien mask. From there the trademark shocking Skinny Puppy theatrics were in play, as they snaked their way through tracks that spanned their entire career. Justin Bennet joined the Kevins on drums while acclaimed industrial guitarist Matthew Setzer grinded away on the strings.

There are countless bands that Skinny Puppy has influenced over the last 40 years. Their fellow Industrial bands aside, bands like Korn, Crystal Castles, 3Teeth, Moby, and even Shooter Jennings have cited Skinny Puppy for the road they paved. Seeing a band like this hang it up after such a long career is always difficult, but the sound and feeling they created will be felt for many years to come. Even if you don’t know who Skinny Puppy is you’ve probably heard their music used in multiple television shows, movies, and video games.

Wednesday night was a perfect way to say goodbye, and unlike bands that say they are “saying goodbye” only to tour or return after a few years, I really do believe this was the send-off to finally put Skinny Puppy six feet under.

