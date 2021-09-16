Nick Saban Featured on NFL Network’s ‘A Football Life’

The 10th season of the Emmy-nominated and highly acclaimed NFL Films-produced series A Football Life premieres Friday, September 17 at 9:00 PM ET and PT on NFL Network with a profile of seven-time National Champion head coach Nick Saban.

The one-hour show features sit-down interviews with Saban, his wife Ms. Terry Saban, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor and others.

Additionally, Nick Saban: A Football Life includes footage of Saban and Belichick spending time together, as well as archived interviews.

Among the topics discussed in Nick Saban: A Football Life include:

Becoming the all-time leader in college football with seven National Championships won as a head coach

The impact his father Nick Saban Sr. had and continues to have on his life

His connection with current New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

The decision to leave the Miami Dolphins for the University of Alabama head coaching job

Emmy-nominated actor Josh Charles narrates.

Nick Saban: A Football Life includes interviews with the following people:

Nick Saban

Ms. Terry Saban – Wife

Kristen Saban Setas – Daughter

Nicholas Saban – Son

Bill Belichick – New England Patriots head coach

Jason Taylor – Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end

Carl Banks – Former Cleveland Browns player

Provided below are some select quotes from Nick Saban: A Football Life:

– “There is nobody I respect more in football than Nick Saban. I don’t think there is anybody that is a better coach than Nick Saban because Nick, he does everything well.” – Bill Belichick

– “My Dad had such an impact on me growing up. The importance of doing things the right way, doing your best, work ethic – so many things that I go back to working at my Dad’s service station.” – Nick Saban on his father

– “For us, it was a difficult decision. As much as we loved Bill and the lure of the NFL, the timing of leaving Nick’s first head coaching job and really feeling bad about letting people down there in Toledo, it was tough.” – Ms. Terry Saban on Nick Saban leaving the University of Toledo for the Cleveland Browns

– “Nick was the first coach I hired and the best coach I hired. Nick was really my number one partner there and I relied on him so heavily on every level.” – Bill Belichick on hiring Nick Saban with the Cleveland Browns

– “It was one of the best experiences of my coaching career. It was one of the most difficult, but I learned a tremendous amount and it’s really probably helped me as much as anything in my career.” – Nick Saban on his time with the Cleveland Browns

– “If you want to make a change, make a change. I’ll forever love Nick Saban for what he did for me, and really for the team as a whole in Miami. I know people give him a hard time about it, but he didn’t do anything but make a decision that is best for him and his family.” – Jason Taylor

– “I think we had a chance to fix the quarterback situation the year before. Drew Brees was a free agent, we were in the mix to get him, and I think when that didn’t work out I was like, we worked our tail off and because of this one position that we have not been able to solve, I just felt like I couldn’t control my own destiny.” – Nick Saban on leaving the Miami Dolphins for the University of Alabama

– “I’ve always loved what I do. My guilt comes from how it affects other people. It’s an ‘all or nothing’ profession if you’re a competitor.” – Nick Saban on his coaching career

