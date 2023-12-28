New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns

Thursday – December 28 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Cleveland Browns Stadium – Cleveland, OH



Records Before the Game

New York Jets (6-9, 2-4 Away)

Cleveland Browns (10-5, 7-1 Home)



What’s Going On

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Green Bay to win a championship in New York. He played half of the first quarter and got hurt. The Jets organization and fans wanted to call it a season after watching him go down. The Jets had former first round pick Zach Wilson waiting to get his chance to lead this team and he’s been off and on like a used light switch. The Browns finally got their quarterback in Deshaun Watson and he got hurt as well. The Browns used four other quarterbacks before deciding to go with former Super Bowl quarterback Joe Flacco. Well, he won his last three starts and is looking to make a playoff push with the Browns. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Thursday Night Football game.



New York Jets

The Jets are 2-3 in their last 5 games. They have wins over the Commanders and Texans. Their losses were just plain crazy. They lost to the Dolphins twice (which isn’t a shock) and to Atlanta 13-8 (which is a shock). He’s the thing about the Jets, they will find a way to lose a very winnable game. Turnovers and mishaps have been this team’s calling card. Back up Trevor Siemian will need to get the ball down the field in order for the Jets to have a chance. New York will need to get the ball into the hands of running back Breece Hall. He’s the best player on the Jets offense. Keep your eyes on wide out Garrett Wilson he will be the x-factor for the Jets offense. The Jets defense though has been a different story. I expect that they will have a strong performance and will keep the Jets in it until the 4th Quarter.



Cleveland Browns

The Browns have been playing some solid ball as of late. The team is 3 and 2 in their last 5 games. They have wins over Houston, Chicago and Jacksonville. Their two losses were to the Rams and Broncos. I was caught off guard when the Browns signed Joe Flacco. He’s been a light to the organization since signing him. He has 1307 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has somehow thawed out wide out Amari Cooper. Last week Cooper racked up 11 receptions for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns. Amari Cooper will be the x-factor for the Browns offense this week. Cooper is listed as questionable with a heel injury, but he’s the difference maker the Browns need if he plays. RB Jerome Brown has been serviceable but won’t be the player that the Jets feel like they have to sell out to stop.



Prediction

ESPN has the Browns with a 70.3% chance of winning at home this week. Keep an eye on the Browns defense. I’m taking the Browns by 10! They are playing some really good ball right now.

Final Score

Browns – 26

Jets – 16