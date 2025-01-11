Ohio State wins the Cotton Bowl, beats Texas 28-14

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|OSU
|7
|7
|0
|14
|28
|TEX
|0
|7
|7
|0
|14
Scoring Summary
|
1st Quarter
|OSU
|TEX
|
TD
7:24
Quinshon Judkins 9 Yd Run (Jayden Fielding Kick)
10 plays, 64 yards, 4:18
|7
|0
|
|
2nd Quarter
|OSU
|TEX
|
TD
0:29
Jaydon Blue 18 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Will Stone Kick)
7 plays, 59 yards, 1:23
|7
|7
|
TD
0:13
TreVeyon Henderson 75 Yd pass from Will Howard (Jayden Fielding Kick)
1 play, 75 yards, 0:16
|14
|7
|
|
3rd Quarter
|OSU
|TEX
|
TD
3:12
Jaydon Blue 26 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Will Stone Kick)
12 plays, 67 yards, 5:18
|14
|14
|
4th Quarter
|OSU
|TEX
|
TD
7:02
Quinshon Judkins 1 Yd Run (Jayden Fielding Kick)
13 plays, 88 yards, 7:45
|21
|14
|
TD
2:13
Jack Sawyer 83 Yd Fumble Return (Jayden Fielding Kick)
10 plays, 58 yards, 4:49
|28
|14
Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|3rd down efficiency
|3-10
|5-15
|4th down efficiency
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Yards
|370
|341
|Passing
|289
|283
|Comp/Att
|24/33
|23/39
|Yards per pass
|8.8
|7.3
|Interceptions thrown
|1
|1
|Rushing
|81
|58
|Rushing Attempts
|24
|29
|Yards per rush
|3.4
|2.0
|Penalties
|9-75
|5-54
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles lost
|0
|1
|Interceptions thrown
|1
|1
|Possession
|31:38
|28:22