Ohio State wins the Cotton Bowl, beats Texas 28-14

January 11, 2025 Featured, Football, Galleries, NCAA Football, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
OSU 7 7 0 14 28
TEX 0 7 7 0 14

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

 OSU TEX  
TD
7:24
Quinshon Judkins 9 Yd Run (Jayden Fielding Kick)
10 plays, 64 yards, 4:18
 7 0
 
 
 

2nd Quarter

 OSU TEX  
TD
0:29
Jaydon Blue 18 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Will Stone Kick)
7 plays, 59 yards, 1:23
 7 7  
TD
0:13
TreVeyon Henderson 75 Yd pass from Will Howard (Jayden Fielding Kick)
1 play, 75 yards, 0:16
 14 7
 
 
 

3rd Quarter

 OSU TEX  
TD
3:12
Jaydon Blue 26 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Will Stone Kick)
12 plays, 67 yards, 5:18
 14 14  
 
 

4th Quarter

 OSU TEX  
TD
7:02
Quinshon Judkins 1 Yd Run (Jayden Fielding Kick)
13 plays, 88 yards, 7:45
 21 14  
TD
2:13
Jack Sawyer 83 Yd Fumble Return (Jayden Fielding Kick)
10 plays, 58 yards, 4:49
 28 14

Team Stats

 
1st Downs 18 20
3rd down efficiency 3-10 5-15
4th down efficiency 1-1 1-3
Total Yards 370 341
Passing 289 283
Comp/Att 24/33 23/39
Yards per pass 8.8 7.3
Interceptions thrown 1 1
Rushing 81 58
Rushing Attempts 24 29
Yards per rush 3.4 2.0
Penalties 9-75 5-54
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles lost 0 1
Interceptions thrown 1 1
Possession 31:38 28:22

 

 

