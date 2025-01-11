NFC Wild Card Playoff Preview: Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Blessings to the City of Los Angeles

Due to the fires in Los Angeles, California this game has been moved to Glendale, Arizona. We are sending peace, blessings and hope for all of the families that have lost a loved one, home, property and/or pets due to the fires in California. You have our condolences and sentiments on your journey for closure and peace. We stand with you through love and support end your time of need. We pray that this game will bring you some source of normalcy during your difficult time.



Heading Into the Playoffs

Both teams have been rocking it in their last 5 games. The Vikings are 4-1 with wins over the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. They dropped their last game of the regular season to the Detroit Lions by 22 points. The Rams started the season 2-6 with no real hope of seeing anything remotely close to a playoff appearance, but they made a run. In their last 5 games the Rams are 4-1 with wins over the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals. This game will come down to how well both quarterbacks play in this one.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Vikings have 2 players listed as questionable and 3 on injured reserved. The Rams has 1 player listed as questionable while 4 on the IR_R. Vikings: LB Pat Jones and RB Aaron Jones listed as questionable while DT Taki Taimani, QB J.J. McCarthy and OT Christian Darrisaw listed on the IR-R. Rams: OT Rob Havenstein is listed as questionable while RB Blake Corum, LB Nick Hampton, G KT Leveston and LB Troy Reeder is listed on the IR-R.



Game Info

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams

Monday – January 13 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

.

Minnesota Vikings (14-3, 6-2 Away)

The Vikings have been one of the best teams in the league this season. This will be a true test for the Vikings on the road. They struggle with teams that they should dominate. The key for the Vikings will be how well the offensive line protects quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold has 4319 passing yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Running the ball will help open passing lanes and getting the ball down field. Players to watch: RB Aaron Jones, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Jordan Addison and LB Blake Cashman.



Los Angeles Rams (10-7, 5-4 Home)

The Rams defense will need to attack the Vikings offense and create turnovers in order to get a win this weekend. If the Rams start this game falling behind more than 10 points they will be in trouble. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will be the key for the Rams. He has weapons everywhere on offense. Keep an eye on wide outs Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and TuTu Atwell. These three can beat any secondary in the league. They will be the collective x-factor for the Rams.



Prediction

ESPN has the Vikings with a 53.9% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 47.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Vikings by 8. It will be closer than what the other pundits are predicting. The Vikings are just the better team at this point.



Final Score

Vikings – 34

Rams – 26