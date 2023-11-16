Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Thursday – November 16 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: PRIME VIDEO

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD



Records Before the Game

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4, 2-2 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (7-3, 3-2 Home)



The Bengals young quarterback Joe Burrow was supposed to take the crown as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The only way he can take a crown now is to win a Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson has been a threat to all defenses since he’s been in the league. He’s a former league MVP and critics have given him the blues since coming into the league. This game will either propel Joe Burrow or put Lamar Jackson right where he should be… back into the MVP race. Both teams took horrible losses last week and are looking to bounce back this week. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s AFC North match up in Baltimore for some Thursday Night Football.



Why you should watch this game

The Bengals lost to Houston last week while the Ravens lost a close one to Cleveland at home. Both teams are looking get back into the win column. Both teams have quality quarterbacks and scoring points shouldn’t be an issue. Tune in and watch the fireworks because this game will be action packed.



Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are a solid team led by a young stud in Joe Burrow. He has passed for 2208 yards with 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He has talented players around him in RB Joe Mixon, WR Jamar Chase and TE Irv Smith, Jr. The team has struggled with stopping the run and getting turnovers. This week the Bengals need to clean up costly penalties and control the clock. Their x-factor will be the defensive line. Stopping Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be a huge task.



Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens need to put the pedal to the metal at home this week. Last week they were up 24-9 and allowed the Browns to get a win on a last second field goal. This week will be a bit tougher for the offensive line of the Ravens. Pass blocking will be key because of the offensive line has been struggling in pass protection. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is my x-factor for the Ravens this week. He will beat the Bengals with his feet if he struggles passing the ball. Teams know he can take it to the house in a matter of seconds. Keep an eye on wideouts Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham, Jr. They will move the chains.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 64.8% chance of winning at home. This game will come down to who’s willing to play defense from the start of the game until the final whistle blows. I’m taking Baltimore by 10!



Final Score

Ravens – 34

Bengals – 24