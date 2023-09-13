North Texas Mean Green vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Saturday – September 16 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Joe Aillet Stadium – Ruston, LA



Records Before the Game

North Texas Mean Green (0-2)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1)



Last week UNT lost a close game at Florida International by 7 points. The team showed some heart when they started to trail in the 3rd quarter. UNT led at the half 20-17, but failed stop the Panthers in the latter parts of the quarter. Here’s the thing, UNT has to find their second gear to finish against teams after halftime. Moving forward, they will need to play more physical in trenches in every game from now until the end of the season.



Why you should watch this game

It’s Saturday and being a UNT dad I watch my daughters on the pep squad and it gives me a chance to make sure that the guys are being respectful to my baby girls. That’s a great reason to watch this game… Ya think?!



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

I have friends and family from Louisiana coming in to visit this weekend. My house is like the center of the universe when it comes to family gatherings. The game might be on but that doesn’t mean I can focus on it!



North Texas Mean Green

The Mean Green will need to find a way to stop the run. The team is giving up about 285 rushing yards a game and giving up around 306 through the air. This isn’t a strong recipe for success. Defense will be the key for a victory this Saturday. The offense can and will put points on the board but creating turnovers and getting points off of turnovers should be top priority. This team has been blessed with talented players for years but hasn’t played a complete game since last season.



Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The Bulldogs can beat any team on their schedule. The offense is averaging 42.3 points per game, but the defense has given games away in the second half. Here’s the scouting report in a nutshell. Turnovers and costly penalties have given the opposition the chance to win close games. Keep an eye on quarterback Hank Bachmeier. He is the x-factor for the Bulldogs this season. He’s that good.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bulldogs with a 67.8% chance of winning at home this Saturday. For the past two weeks I took the Mean Green, this Saturday I’m taking Louisiana Tech by 10!



Final Score

Bulldogs – 31

Mean Green – 21